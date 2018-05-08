OCBC Bank unveils $20 million dollar programme that teaches its 29,000 employees the skills to be data scientists in 3 years

OCBC Bank has launched a S$20 million programme that will train and develop the digital skills of its employees globally. Reuters

OCBC Bank has launched a S$20 million ($14.9 million) programme to train and develop the digital skills of all 29,000 of its employees globally, according to a company statement on Tuesday (May 8).

The OCBC Future Smart Programme will first be rolled out to bank employees in Singapore, Malaysia, China and its overseas branches, as well as its subsidiary Bank of Singapore, before being extended to other subsidiaries, Great Eastern Holdings and Lion Global Investors.

OCBC Bank called the three-year programme the “largest-scale and most ambitious digital transformation initiative by a Singapore bank” and will provide opportunities for any employee to learn skills necessary to be a part of a data team.

Each employee will go through four qualification standards in the programme, namely: “Awareness”, “Literacy”, “Practitioner-level” and “Mastery”.

The four standards will act as a measure for employees to determine how adept they are, and where their current skill level is.

At the end of the first year of the campaign, employees are expected to achieve the level of “Awareness’, which means to have an understanding of digital terminologies and trends.

Seven digital domains or what the bank calls “Future Smart pillars” have also been identified as critical for employees to attain digital competency in a well-rounded manner.

These pillars are “Digital Business Models and Ecosystems”, “Technology and Data”, “Customer Centricity”, “New Risks”, “Marketing and Communications”, “The Way We Work” and “Leadership in the Future World”.

“The Way We Work”, for example, will teach employees how to build a collaborative mindset to compete in the digital economy.

These seven pillars comprise of a suite of 6,000 online programmes as well as speaker sessions, workshops and classroom learning.

All of these programmes combined add up to a total of 10,000 programmes over 50 categories.

Employees undergoing the programmes will be subjected to a digital online assessment to measure how much they have learned, and if successful, they will be certified to attain that qualification standard.

The OCBC Bank’s head of Group Human Resources Mr Jason Ho, said: “The speed at which technology is changing can make us vulnerable – jobs that are here today may be gone tomorrow.”

“Businesses must therefore take steps to ensure that employees have the digital competencies needed to thrive.”