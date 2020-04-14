OCBC chief Samuel Tsien’s pay rose to over S$11 million last year – here’s how much the CEOs of DBS and UOB earned

From left: DBS CEO Piyush Gupta, OCBC CEO Samuel Tsien and UOB CEO Wee Ee Cheong. SPH

The chief executive officers (CEOs) of Singapore’s three largest banks all saw their total pay packages increase in 2019, according to the latest annual reports found on their websites.

OCBC, which published its report on Tuesday (Apr 14), said that its CEO, Samuel Tsien, received a total pay of S$11,079,557 in 2019. This includes a S$1,242,400 base salary, S$5,841,000 in bonuses, S$3,894,000 in deferred shares and a non-cash component of S$102,157.

The non-cash component, which includes club and car benefits, is a common part of CEO pay packages across banks.

According to The Business Times, the OCBC chief has so far contributed more than half of his base salary to support causes under the #OCBCCares Programme.

The S$650,600 donation, which was made without tax deduction benefits, has gone to support 21 projects for the community, the business news site cited OCBC as saying.

DBS CEO takes home highest pay of over S$12 million

Among the three CEOs of OCBC, DBS and UOB, it was DBS chief Piyush Gupta who took home the largest pay package.

An annual report published on the DBS website reveals that Gupta was paid S$12,126,542 in total. This includes S$1.2 million in base salary and more than S$4.5 million in bonuses.

According to The Business Times, this was a 2 per cent pay rise for the DBS CEO, whose base salary remained unchanged from the previous year. He also reportedly donated S$500,000 to the Community Chest.

Over at UOB, its CEO Wee Ee Cheong saw his pay rise around 1.8 per cent to S$10,752,000. This includes an unchanged base salary of S$1.2 million and S$9.52 million in bonuses.

In its report, UOB added that 60 per cent of the variable pay payable to Wee will be deferred and vest over three years. Of the deferred portion, 40 per cent will be in cash and the remaining 60 per cent will be in the form of share-linked units.

Read also: