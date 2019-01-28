OCBC launches new business offering serial entrepreneurs easier access to loans for new start-ups

Singapore Press Holdings

OCBC Bank launched a new business on Monday (Jan 28) that gives serial entrepreneurs running new start-ups a higher chance of obtaining business loans.

Instead of evaluating each business on a standalone basis – based on track record and financial credibility – the bank’s new Serial Entrepreneur business assesses entrepreneurial experience, business track record and overall business strategy across an entrepreneur’s group of companies, before deciding if his or her new business should be granted a loan.

The new business was launched following a 12-month pilot programme that started in October 2017 – during which, over S$100 million in business loans had been approved, OCBC Bank said in a statement.

According to OCBC Bank, this initiative was set up after finding out – through more than 500 conversations – the motivations and challenges of serial entrepreneurs, which the bank took into account to curate solutions for them.

Two entrepreneurs who have benefited from this initiative are Lena Lim and Wendy Tan, who are co-founders of two childhood education brands Josiah Montessori and My Learning Haven.

They said: “We had been running Josiah Montessori since 1996 and expanded to five centres during this time. Last year, we felt that there was an opportunity to use our expertise to open My Learning Haven – a sub-brand of Josiah Montessori.

“Despite My Learning Haven being a new company, we were able to get a loan even before incorporation on the strength of our past success with Josiah Montessori and records with OCBC.”

OCBC Bank said in its statement that the “potential base of the serial entrepreneur segment is sizeable, with one in three new businesses incorporated in Singapore from 2015 to 2017 belonging to an entrepreneur running at least one business”.

The bank added that its Serial Entrepreneur business is made up of a team of specialists in cash management, mezzanine capital and wealth management, as well as a relationship manager who forms a support network for these entrepreneurs.

Read also: