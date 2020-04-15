Cash-strapped Occidental will pay Warren Buffett’s $200 million dividend in stock as the oil market melts down

source Steve Pope / Getty Images

Occidental Petroleum will paying Berkshire Hathaway its $200 million quarterly dividend in discounted stock instead of cash, according to a Wednesday regulatory filing.

Warren Buffett’s holding company helped finance Occidental’s $38 billion acquisition of a rival firm. In turn, Berkshire received $10 billion in the oil producer’s stock with a heft 8% dividend yield.

Paying the sum in stock allows Occidental to maintain cash flow amid a sharp market downturn. The company has recently endured an oil-market war that pushed prices to 18-year lows.

The coronavirus is projected to drag global demand by a record amount in 2020, further harming Occidental’s financial health.

Sunday’s OPEC deal yielded a fresh production cut and de-escalated the market conflict, but oil slid below $20 per barrel on Wednesday after the International Energy Agency projected a record demand slump through 2020.

The stock payment could prove costly should Occidental emerge triumphant from the coronavirus lockdown. Shares stood at $13.28 as of 1:15 p.m. ET Wednesday, down about 68% year to date. Berkshire held 2% of Occidental shares by the end of 2019, The Journal reported, and its newly bolstered stake could surge in value if oil market demand recovers.

Occidental also faces a $40 billion debt pile it needs to pay off, likely boosting the appeal of keeping cash. The firm has already shored up cash by cutting capital spending nearly in half and slashing compensation for top employees.

The oil producer may pay future quarterly payments to Berkshire in stock.

