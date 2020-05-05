An oceanfront compound in Southampton just sold for $57.5 million. Here’s a look inside the massive property, which has 2 houses and its own private beach.

caption An annotated aerial view shows the property lines of the Murray Compound in Southampton, New York, which sold to an unnamed buyer earlier this year for $57.5 million. source Bespoke Real Estate

A two-house compound in one of the Hamptons‘ most exclusive areas has sold to an undisclosed buyer for $57.5 million, Katherine Clarke reported for the Wall Street Journal.

The 9-bedroom Murray Compound in Southampton spans six acres, boasts over 200 feet of oceanfront, and leads to a private beach.

The sale was brokered by Zach and Cody Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate and finalized before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

While the the Hamptons’ housing market has hit a slump in recent years, its rental market has skyrocketed due to an influx of demand from city dwellers looking to escape New York City and other areas affected by the virus.

Here’s a closer look at the property – and a look inside the larger of the Murray Compound’s two houses, which features an elevator, wine cellar, and heated pool.

The compound’s previous owner was John F. Sullivan, who cofounded financial advisory firm Sullivan, Morrissey & Mickle Capital Management, Clarke reported. Shortly after Sullivan passed away in 2016, the compound went on the market for $100 million. The houses were listed separately at $75 million and $35 million.

Zach and Cody Vichinsky of Bespoke Real Estate brokered the $57.5 million deal this spring before the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to Clarke.

The hedge-lined property consists of two houses built in the 1990s in the French Chateau style.

The larger of the two homes spans 9,200 square feet and is located closest to the beach.

It has four bedrooms, is connected by stone archways, and features ocean views throughout.

The house also boasts four fireplaces, a wine cellar, and an elevator servicing all three floors.

Beams made from exposed wood imported from an actual French chateau line the ceiling of the formal dining room …

… and a custom stove and oven by French luxury kitchen supply company La Cornue lend an Old World feel to the kitchen.

From the kitchen, the house opens up into a living room …

… which opens up to an outdoor patio.

Tiered stone terraces lead to a 50-by-20 foot heated pool …

… and a nearby path winds down to the compound’s private beach.

The home is located just a short distance from private membership clubs, including the oldest private 18-hole golf course in the US, as well Southampton’s downtown shops.

caption View of Main Street in Southampton, New York.

While the Hamptons housing market has experienced a slump in recent years, Zach Vichinsky has personally observed an uptick in sales, receiving inquiries even during the coronavirus pandemic, he told Clarke.

As Business Insider previously reported, the Hamptons rental market specifically has seen a surge in demand as city dwellers who don’t already own second homes there seek to escape New York City and other coronavirus hotspots.