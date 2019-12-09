THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ 15 years later

caption “Ocean’s Twelve” features a number of A-list celebrities. source Warner Brothers/Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner

The Steven Soderbergh crime drama “Ocean’s Twelve” premiered on December 8, 2004.

The film features a large ensemble cast that includes George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Andy Garcia, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Julia Roberts.

In the past 15 years, many of the film’s stars have gone on to become A-list celebrities.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Ocean’s Twelve” premiered in theaters around the globe 15 years ago.

The 2004 film is a sequel to “Ocean’s Eleven” (2001), and it follows a group of con-artists a few years after their extremely successful heist.

The film features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Julia Roberts.

Here’s what the cast of “Ocean’s Twelve” has been up to since the film debuted 15 years ago.

Shortly after working with George Clooney on the 2003 film “Intolerable Cruelty,” Catherine Zeta-Jones played Isabel Lahiri in “Ocean’s Twelve.”

caption Her character is a detective. source Warner Bros.

Isabel Lahiri is a detective who’s determined to catch the gang in the act.

Zeta-Jones has since transitioned from the big screen to web series.

caption Catherine Zeta-Jones still works in the entertainment industry. source Getty/Earl Gibson III

Following “Ocean’s Twelve,” Zeta-Jones appeared in a mix of action movies and romantic comedies.

Currently, she plays Vicki Ellis on the Facebook Watch series “Queen America.”

Andy Garcia portrayed relentless casino owner Terry Benedict, the film’s main antagonist.

caption He’s been acting for decades. source Warner Bros.

In “Ocean’s Twelve,” Terry demands that Ocean’s gang pay him back the $160 million dollars that were stolen from him during the previous film, “Ocean’s Eleven.”

By the time he was cast in the “Ocean’s” franchise, Andy Garcia already had built up a fairly impressive acting career, appearing in “The Untouchables” (1987) and “The Godfather: Part III” (1990), the latter of which earned him an Academy Award nomination.

Garcia has continued to work in the entertainment industry as an actor, producer, and director.

Some of Garcia’s notable acting credits include roles in the action thriller “Smokin’ Aces” (2006), “Ghostbusters” (2016), “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018) “The Mule” (2018).

On top of that, he landed a recurring role on several episodes of the HBO series “Ballers” and, in 2007, he reprised his role as Terry Benedict for the film “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

Garcia most recently appeared on two episodes of the Amazon Prime series “Modern Love” and he is expected to star in two upcoming films, “Words on Bathroom Walls” and “Big Gold Brick.”

Matt Damon appeared in “Ocean’s Twelve” as Linus Caldwell, the gang’s newest recruit and a highly skilled pick-pocketer.

caption Linus Caldwell is known for his pick-pocket skills. source Warner Bros.

Fresh off the success of “The Bourne Supremacy” (2004), Matt Damon appeared in “Ocean’s Twelve” as a new recruit.

Damon has stayed busy by producing, directing, and acting.

caption He’s been producing and directing for years. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After “Ocean’s 12,” Damon’s delivered award-worthy performances in “The Departed” (2006), “Interstellar” (2014), and “The Martian” (2015).

His work on “The Martian” earned him a Golden Globe for best actor in a lead role and an Academy Award nomination.

He also produced the 2016 drama “Manchester by the Sea,” which received significant praise from critics.

George Clooney was, of course, Danny Ocean — the core of the group.

caption After all, his name is in the film’s title. source Warner Bros.

After briefly venturing into work behind the camera with his 2002 directorial debut “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind,” George Clooney returned to his role as Danny Ocean, the smooth-talking criminal mastermind behind the group’s heists.

Today, Clooney is one of the most influential stars in Hollywood.

caption George Clooney has won a number of awards for his work in the entertainment industry. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Turner

Clooney’s popularity skyrocketed after the “Ocean’s” franchise and he has since achieved immense success as an actor, director, and producer.

In the decade following “Ocean’s Twelve,” Clooney snagged lead roles in multiple critically acclaimed films, including comedy-drama “Up in the Air” (2009) and “The Descendants” (2011).

The former “Ocean’s” ringleader also racked up an impressive number of awards and accolades for his acting, producing, and directing work.

In 2018, The American Film Institute recognized Clooney’s success with the Lifetime Achievement Award, an accolade that he now shares with legends like Michael Douglas and Robert De Niro.

Eddie Jemison played a computer expert and careful con-man named Livingston Dell.

caption He hadn’t been in many movies prior. source Warner Bros.

At the time this movie dropped, Eddie Jemison only had a few film credits, including the franchise’s first installment, “Ocean’s Eleven.”

Jemison continued acting in film and television, earning guest spots on shows like “CSI: Miami,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” and “Chicago Med.”

Jemison also appeared as Ogie in the 2007 movie “Waitress,” which would later serve as inspiration for the hit Broadway musical of the same name.

He joined the official Broadway cast for the show in 2019, where he performed for an eight-week review.

The actor also reprised his role as Livingston in the 2007 film “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

Scott Caan played Turk Malloy, a transportation expert.

caption He was a driver. source Warner Brothers

After starring alongside Vin Diesel in the 2000 crime heist movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” Scott Caan was cast as one of the getaway drivers in the “Ocean’s” installments.

In addition to reprising his role in “Ocean’s Thirteen,” Caan went on to have a recurring role in HBO’s “Entourage.”

He also currently stars as Danny Williams on the CBS police show “Hawaii Five-0.”

The actor is also into photography and has published multiple collections of his work.

Don Cheadle was an explosives expert named Basher Tarr.

caption He’s been in a number of films. source Warner Brothers

Before landing the role as Basher, Don Cheadle had previously worked with “Ocean’s” director Steven Soderbergh on the 2000 drama film “Traffic” and 1998 comedy “Out of Sight.”

Following “Ocean’s Twelve,” Cheadle appeared in numerous box-office smashes, joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and earned multiple award nominations.

caption He’s been in some big-name movies. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The latter half of the 2000s provided Cheadle with a great amount of success as an actor and producer – he’s been nominated for a number of awards, including an Academy Award for best actor for his work in the 2004 drama “Hotel Rwanda.”

Cheadle made his high-flying debut as War Machine in “Iron Man 2” (2010) and has since appeared in a few other Marvel films.

Between 2012 and 2016, Cheadle also starred as the cold-hearted management consultant on the Showtime television series “House of Lies,” a performance that has earned him a Golden Globe.

Elliott Gould portrayed Reuben Tishkoff, the wealthy businessman with an eclectic fashion sense.

caption You may recognize him from “Friends.” source Warner Brothers

Prior to “Ocean’s Twelve,” many viewers knew Elliot Gould for his starring role in the 1970 comedy war film “M*A*S*H,” or his recurring spot on the TV sitcom “Friends.”

Gould later reprised his role as Reuben for both “Oceans Thirteen” and “Ocean’s Eight.”

In 2011, Gould reunited with director Steven Soderbergh for the action thriller movie “Contagion,” where he acted alongside former “Ocean’s” co-star Matt Damon, as well as Marion Cotillard, Laurence Fishburne, and Jude Law.

From 2013 to 2016, Gould portrayed Ezra Goldman on the Showtime drama “Ray Donovan.” He has also landed guest spots on the crime television series “CSI” and “Law and Order.”

Gould is also currently an active member of the Screen Actors Guild National Board of Directors.

Comedic legend Bernie Mac portrayed Frank Catton, the man who had information on everyone.

caption He’d previously starred on his own show. source Warner Bros.

Prior to his work on the “Ocean’s” franchise, the actor was well-known for his stand-up comedy and role on his TV series “The Bernie Mac Show.”

Bernie Mac died in 2008.

Following “Ocean’s Twelve,” the Chicago-born comedian-turned-actor reprised his role in “Ocean’s Thirteen” in 2007.

He died of pneumonia complications in 2008.

In 2016, Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel gave tribute to the actor by declaring November 14 “Bernie Mac Day“ throughout the city.

Julia Roberts played Tess Ocean, Danny Ocean’s former ex-wife.

caption Tess finally joined the gang. source Warner Bros.

“Ocean’s Twelve” gave Tess a pivotal part in the film’s script, dubbing her the twelfth member of the gang.

Today, Roberts remains of the most popular actresses in Hollywood.

caption Julia Roberts has starred in dozens of films. source Jonathan Leibson/Stringer/Getty Images

Although Roberts did not return for “Ocean’s Thirteen,” her popularity soared as she starred in numerous hits, including “Charlie Wilson’s War” (2007), “Eat, Pray, Love” (2010), and “Wonder” (2017).

In 2013, she acted opposite Meryl Streep in the award-winning drama “August: Osage County,” which featured fellow “Ocean’s Twelve” star Clooney as a producer.

She also seems to still be friendly with Clooney – the two recently appeared together on an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” on “The Late Late Show.”

Already a household name at the time of the first film’s release, Brad Pitt delivered a stellar performance as con-man Rusty Ryan.

caption He became Ocean’s partner-in-crime. source Warner Bros.

In the movie, Rusty is responsible for planning most of the heists. But things get complicated when one of his romantic interests turns out to be a cop who is onto his schemes.

Pitt was praised for his performance, specifically for his on-screen chemistry with Clooney.

Brad Pitt continues to work as a producer, actor, and director.

caption He’s been in front of and behind the camera a number of times. source Rich Fury/Getty Images

After “Ocean’s Twelve,” Pitt’s success accelerated when he bagged lead roles in hit after hit, including “Moneyball” (2011), “12 Years a Slave” (2013), “The Big Short” (2015), and Quentin Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” (2009).

Recently, Pitt produced and starred in the Netflix film “Ad Astra” (2019), a movie about an astronaut who ventures into space in search of his father.

He can also be seen in the Tarantino-directed “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2019) alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Read More: