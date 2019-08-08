A woman who posed with an octopus on her face was forced to go to the hospital after it latched on to her

caption Unclear if she won the photo contest. source KIRO

Jamie Bisceglia put an octopus on her face as a part of a photo contest in a fishing derby held in Tacoma, Washington on Friday, according to KIRO.

Then it latched on and bit her.

She waited two days to treat the bite.

In that time, she ate the octopus in an act of “revenge,” according to Fox News.

Bisceglia said she regrets ever doing it and is in pain, even days later.

Some pictures are worth 1,000 words. But Jamie Bisceglia wishes she could take this one back.

On Friday, Bisceglia was participating in a fishing derby held in Tacoma, Washington, according to KIRO. Part of the derby was a photo contest. When her turn came, she decided to pose with an octopus on her face, which was caught by a group of men, according to Fox News. It’s unclear if she won the photo contest.

Bisceglia told KIRO that she now considers this a “big mistake” because the animal latched on to her face.

“It had barreled its beak into my chin and then let go a little bit and did it again,” she said. “It was a really intense pain when it went inside and it just bled, dripping blood for a long time.”

She told KIRO believes that the animal was a small Giant Pacific octopus. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the animal is known to have a “powerful, parrot-like beak” that paralyzes prey before consumption.

Despite this trauma, Bisceglia said she waited two days before going to the emergency room. In that time, she continued to fish, according to KIRO. On one evening, she went home and cooked the octopus in what she told Fox News was “a beautiful meal that was delicious” and also “revenge.”

“I’m still in pain,” Bisceglia told KIRO. “I’m on three different antibiotics. This can come and go, the swelling, for months they say.”

Now, Bisceglia, who owns the business South Sound Salmon Sisters, told KIRO she does look back at the incident with regret.

“This was not a good idea,” said Bisceglia. “I will never do it again.”