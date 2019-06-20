Octopus’ retail management solutions now implemented in Asus stores across China

Octopus’ technology is now powering Asus locations in 16 cities across China, driving omnichannel sales and providing seamless shopping experiences

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 June 2019 – Octopus Retail Management (Octopus), the retail technology provider used by leading businesses to make retail smart and personal, today announced that its cutting-edge point-of-sale (POS) suite of solutions has been successfully implemented in Asus locations across China.





Octopus’ solutions have been rolled out for Asus stores across 16 cities in China — including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen and Hangzhou, among others — creating a connected infrastructure and eliminating the complexity of managing its network of stores. Octopus’ smart retail technology gives Asus real-time visibility over the cloud to monitor sales, run promotions and manage inventory more efficiently.





Importantly, Octopus’ customizable solutions have been integrated with the Alibaba iStore system, including Customer Relationship Management (CRM) integration and payment integration. This seamless integration allows Asus to drive omnichannel sales and enhance the customer experience both in store and online.





“The retail space is transforming rapidly. We wanted a retail software solution that would integrate with Alibaba CRM and allow seamless promotions and inventory management across our network of stores in China. Partnering with Octopus will enable us to achieve that and deliver an enhanced shopping experience for our customers,” said Wu Rui, Project Director at Asus.





“We are proud to be selected by Asus to deliver our software solutions to drive their retail business forward,” said Ong Whee Shiong, Managing Director of Octopus. “More than ever, customers expect retailers to provide a personalized and seamless shopping experience across all channels. Octopus’ smart retail technology will enable Asus to manage their store network across China to enhance their business productivity and drive store experiences that exceed their customers’ expectations.”





About Octopus Retail Management

Octopus is a proven leader in retail management technology, and its software is used by thousands of leading retailers to drive omni-channel sales and customer engagement. Octopus’ fully integrated and customizable solutions span across mobile Point-of-Sale, inventory management, customer relationship management and eCommerce. The firm is headquartered in Singapore and has a presence across seven countries, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka and the US. For more information, please visit https://octopuspos.com

About Asus

Established in 1989, ASUS is a multinational company known for the world’s best motherboards and high-quality personal computers, monitors, graphics cards, routers and other technology solutions. Today, ASUS is designing and building next-generation smart technologies to provide incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere.