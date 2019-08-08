A nurse has been accused of scamming a Holocaust survivor and her husband out of $100,000

source Shutterstock/Looker_Studio

Odalis Lopez, 56, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County jail on Friday on charges of grand theft and elderly financial exploitation.

Lopez is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from 91-year-old Rella Herman and 90-year-old Leonard Herman and spending the money on nights out at restaurants, trips to Publix, and gift cards.

An arrest warrant seen by NBC 6 said Lopez used Rella Herman’s credit cards to make purchases, and took advantage of the couple’s grief after their son died of cancer four years ago.

A nurse in Florida has been accused of scamming a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor and her 90-year-old husband out of $100,000.

Odalis Lopez, 56, was arrested and booked into Miami-Dade County jail on Friday on charges of grand theft and elderly financial exploitation, NBC 6 reported.

Lopez is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from 91-year-old Rella Herman and 90-year-old Leonard Herman and spending the money on trips to Publix, nights at restaurants, and gift cards, according to an arrest warrant seen by NBC 6.

The warrant said Lopez used Rella Herman’s credit cards to make purchases and took advantage of the couple’s grief after their son died of cancer four years ago.

This couple in their 90s had their life savings stolen when police say their caretaker of 7+ years used their credit card countless times, racking up a $100K tab at Publix alone. This is their @gofundme link. @wsvn https://t.co/DAHUNIbLhi pic.twitter.com/62h272cwzE — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) August 6, 2019

The couple’s grandson, Micah Herman, said Lopez had been taking care of his grandparents’ bank accounts since 2011.

She was expected to use the cards to buy groceries and prescriptions for the Hermans, but instead, spent money on herself, the warrant said.

“They have been stripped of everything,” he told WSVN 7News. “It was disgusting. She started [spending] just exorbitant amounts of money.”

Micah Herman said his grandparents’ retirement funds, which included Holocaust reparation checks, had been depleted.

“My grandmother survived one tragedy which was the Holocaust and then her only son passed away in 2015, and the fact that at that point in time, the caretaker increased the fraudulent charges and took advantage of her despair and depression is what I find to be revolting,” Micah Herman, who has started a GoFundMe for his grandparents, told NBC 6.