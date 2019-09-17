Odell Beckham Jr. wore a $2 million watch for ‘Monday Night Football,’ then got taken off the field to change his gold-tinted visor

Odell Beckham Jr. wore another ultraexpensive Richard Mille watch ahead of “Monday Night Football.”

Beckham attracted attention last week for wearing a watch while playing his debut for the Cleveland Browns.

The wide receiver upped the ante Monday, opting for a different, $2 million watch to warm up in; however, this time he took it off before the game.

Beckham argued after last week’s debut that his watch did not violate the NFL’s rules against hard objects. “The watch is plastic,” he said.

It was his visor that caused him issues Monday, though, as he was pulled to the sideline to swap his gold-tinted visor for a clear one while the Browns were at third and goal.

Odell Beckham Jr. made good on his promise to continue wearing a watch while playing football – almost.

The wide receiver was spotted wearing another ultraexpensive Richard Mille timepiece while warming up ahead of “Monday Night Football.”

However, when it came to Monday night’s game against the New York Jets, Beckham’s wrists were bare.

It was widely reported that the Cleveland Browns player was wearing an RM 56-02; however, it actually looks more like the older RM 56-01, which is (very marginally) less expensive at $1.95 million instead of $2.02 million, according to Professional Watches.

Here’s a close-up of the watch:

Beckham’s watch was built from synthetic sapphire and titanium, making it “immune to temperature variations and wear,” according to the official Richard Mille website.

Professional Watches noted, however, that while synthetic sapphire is scratch-resistant, it is also very brittle, meaning it could have smashed had Beckham been hit with a hard tackle in the wrong place.

Beckham wore a $189,500 watch while playing last week

It’s been just over a week since Beckham first attracted attention for wearing an orange RM 11-03, which he paid $189,500 for, in his first game with the Cleveland Browns, The Washington Post discovered.

The Associated Press reported that the NFL would be speaking with Beckham, as the league’s rules prohibit athletes from wearing hard objects.

Beckham, however, disputed that the watch qualified as a hard object.

“The watch is plastic,” he told Cleveland.com last Tuesday. “But people have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal and you don’t see them taping it up, no jewelry on, so I’m good.”

He told the publication he’d be wearing his watch, come what may.

“I’ll still be wearing it,” he said.

“The same way I wear it every day, at practice, I go here, I go there. I’ve been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It’s just on me.”

He was sent to the sideline to swap his gold visor for a clear one

It wasn’t the watch that caused Beckham trouble against the Jets, though – it was his visor.

In the first quarter, Beckham set up a first and goal with an incredible one-handed catch on the sideline, but he was later sent to the bench to swap his reflective gold-tinted visor for a clear one while the Browns were at third and goal.

NFL 2019: prior to 3rd & goal, the refs kick Odell Beckham out of the game on account of the shield on his helmet. — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) September 17, 2019

Officials told Browns coach Freddie Kitchens that Beckham’s visor was in violation of the league’s rules, Eurosport reported.

You can see the difference between the two visors below:

“I mean, all I want is it to be fair around the league,” Beckham lamented after the game.

“If you’re gonna tell me to do something, do it for everybody else. You let people stay in the game on ‘Monday Night Football’ with gold visors. Everybody else has tinted visors. And then you pull me off and it hurts my team and I hurt my team on third and goal.

“You know, you can warn me, do something. But don’t pull me off on third and goal. All I want is it to be fair. I just want to play football.”

Representatives for Richard Mille and the NFL did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Despite the furor around Beckham’s outfit choices, the player finished the game with a six-catch, 161-yard performance that helped his team win, 23-3.