Odyssey(OCN) Officially Listed on Bittrex and Upbit, Showing Major Progress in Any Market Cycle

Founded in Singapore early 2018, Odyssey (OCN) is among the fastest growing blockchain project globally. Odyssey’s $OCN Launches On Two Of The World’s Largest Cryptocurrency Exchanges Upbit (Korea) & Bittrex (USA). $OCN Continues To Have One Of The Highest Trading Volumes And Most Actively Discussed Project Presence on Twitter.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 30th May 2018 – Singapore based blockchain company Odyssey Protocol, a leading provider in the decentralized sharing economy and P2P global transaction space has announced its successful listing on two major cryptocurrency exchanges; Upbit and Bittrex. This long-anticipated listing comes after a rigorous selection process from the cryptocurrency exchanges which has strict criteria and requirements to make its cut.













Having successfully being listed in the global cryptocurrency exchanges Upbit (Korea) and Bittrex (USA), Odyssey (OCN) continues to show extreme promise and notoriety within the ever-developing industry landscape. $OCN continues to climb as having one of the highest trading volume at USD 44 million and increasing by day.





Odyssey has shaken up the Cryptocurrency market by announcing further details about its long anticipated $OCN chain development. Jack Chen, Technical Lead with Odyssey Protocol stated in response to the need for cross chain interoperability: “Every blockchain is like creating a unique and isolated world. In order to create better synergy in the whole industry, we can not rely on only one particular blockchain.”





Through this vision, Odyssey continues to drive forward their mission of a decentralized sharing economy with the development of $OCN chain. “The focus of OCN chain is in the direction of cross-chain interoperability and to enable businesses especially small to medium size businesses to develop, promote and manage their business effortless.” says Jack Chen. The development of $OCN chain will power Odyssey’s revolutionary payment platform OCPay, “So eventually OCPay will be able to support different business platforms on different blockchains, you can ride a bike, make travel bookings, reserve hotels etc.”





Public will have the first glance at OCpay soon with the upcoming $OCP airdrop scheduled to take place from 31st August onwards.





“With new companies in Blockchain being developed every day, it’s important to have the foresight to develop technologies that will not only fundamentally change the way consumers interact with merchants, but to do so in a way that isn’t a walled garden.” stated Sophie Guan, Project Lead with Odyssey Protocol. “And, Odyssey is doing just that – full Interoperability and cross chain capabilities.”





With the recent announcements of $OCN being listed on both leading exchanges Upbit and Bittrex, it further showcases growing consumer demand for the Odyssey Ecosystem. Odyssey, through the technical progress of the $OCN chain development, upcoming launch of OCPay in June and the ecosystem token $OCP, Odyssey isn’t just leaving a mark, they are creating a legacy.

About the Company:

Odyssey(OCN) is initiated by Odyssey Protocol Foundation, registered in Singapore.

Odyssey (OCN) ‘s mission is to build the next-generation decentralized sharing economy & Peer to Peer Ecosystem. Odyssey (OCN) aims to reduce overall operating cost, increase marketplace efficiency and boost ROI of product & service providers in the Global sharing economy & peer to peer ecosystem.

