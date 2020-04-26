This $650,000 off-road RV built on a truck chassis fits a king-sized bed and a kitchen with an optional dishwasher — see inside

caption The UXV-MAX build by Global Expedition Vehicles. source Global Expedition Vehicles

Missouri-based Global Expedition Vehicles has created a $650,000 overlanding UXV-MAX RV that can be built on the chassis of a Ford F-750.

The overlander camper RV comes with a full kitchen, dining area, king-size bed, and bathroom.

Features like a garage, dishwasher, and washer and dryer come optional with the build.

Missouri-based Global Expedition Vehicles, which specializes in producing custom overlanding vehicles, created a $650,000 UXV-MAX RV that can be built on the chassis of a Ford F-750.

Like many RVs, the UXV-MAX has amenities like a kitchen, dining area, bed, and bathroom. But unlike the typical Mercedes-Benz Sprinter camper van, the UXV-MAX is built with the added bonus of being off-road, off-grid capable with 2.36-inch thick walls that provide security and insulation for its tiny home inside.

Global Expedition Vehicles has a several overlander truck builds that can be created on multiple truck chassis, including the Ford F-550, Dodge 550, and Mercedes-Benz trucks. The 24.5 feet – which can be upgraded to 28.5 feet – UXV-MAX build in particular can also be built on the chassis of crew-cab medium duty vehicles from International Trucks of Freightliner Trucks, along with the Ford F-750.

Keep scrolling to see inside the fully customizable UXV-MAX:

Like many non-mobile homes, the UXV-MAX has a fully equipped kitchen lined with custom granite countertops, a sink, single burner induction cooktop, 6.4 cubic feet refrigerator-freezer, and a convection microwave-oven.

There are also multiple storage units, like cabinets and drawers, to safely store pantry staples and cookware.

While several of these amenities are common in kitchen-equipped camper vans, the UXV-MAX goes the extra step by including a soap dispenser and a paper towel and dish towel holder.

The two 120-volt outlets in the kitchen allows cooks to use tools that need to be plugged in, such as a blender or stand mixer.

There’s also a window centered over the countertop, allowing for views of the outdoors while preparing a meal inside.

A dishwasher, washer, and dryer comes as an optional upgrade.

The meals can be eaten at the dining area which can accommodate four to six people, depending on the layout option.

There’s also added storage above the dining area that can optionally be replaced with a bunk bed.

Besides this optional bunk bed, passengers can curl up in the vehicle’s king-sized bed that sits on an 80-inch by 90-inch platform. The size of the bed can also be decreased to a queen, full, or two single beds.

The sleeping space also has two bedside windows, LED reading lights, and storage cabinets with charging units.

The UXV-MAX’s bathroom comes equipped with the basics: a sink, toilet, shower, and medicine cabinet with a mirror.

The interior of the tiny home is lit with LED lights that are connected to a dimmer, as well as a motion activated LED lights at the doorway.

For sunnier days, there are four double-pane glass windows and a roof skylight — all with shades and an insect screen — to bring in natural light.

The walls and ceiling of the ovelander are made of fiberglass, making it easy to clean after grittier off-road trips, according to Global Expedition Vehicles.

For expeditions during hot summer days, there’s an air conditioning unit and a rooftop vent to keep the interior cool, as well as an exterior 15-foot awning with a wind sensor for outdoor lounging.

But for winter getaways, the UXV-MAX also comes with a heater.

All of these amenities are powdered by the vehicle’s electrical system and water supply.

The UXV-MAX comes with an inverter charger, three 200-watt solar panels, three 270-amp hour batteries, and a diesel generator, to name a few electrical features.

Water for the sinks, toilet, and shower is sourced from the UXV-MAX’s 135-gallon fresh water tank and the water heater. This also accompanies the vehicle’s 28-gallon grey water tank.

Entertainment options inside the mobile tiny home include an adjustable wall-mounted TV and a Bluetooth-capable sound system.

Global Expedition Vehicles also offers a wide variety of optional amenities, such as a dry bath, a garage that can fit a motorcycle, and more windows, to name a few.