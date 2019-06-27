16 unique date ideas for summer

caption Ice cream is always a good idea. source Pexels

When the sun’s out, so are any plans of staying indoors with your significant other.

From kayaking to eating all the ice cream you stomach, there are plenty of summer activities that’ll keep the romance alive.

The temperatures are rising and so is the chemistry with that special someone.

But if you’re tired of the typical dinner dates or Netflix and chill hangouts, the summer season offers plenty of opportunities to step out of your comfort zone and do something a little more offbeat.

Here are 16 unique date ideas that will spice up your summer.

Hit up a rooftop movie theater

caption Catch your favorite flick at a rooftop theater. source Rooftop Cinema Club

Take the classic dinner and movie combo to the next level – literally. Rooftop movie theaters are popping up all over the country, from Los Angeles to New York, and for good reason. Arrive early for happy hour, watch the sunset, and grab your seats to catch a favorite flick.

Hitch a ride on a hot air balloon

caption You’ll be on cloud nine with your other half. source Flickr / mnchilemom

Experience breathtaking views from a hot air balloon with your date. Take a slew of selfies to record an experience that’ll leave you both riding high.

Enter a Color Run race

caption A couple treks through Color Run. source lightpoet/Shutterstock

Participate in the happiest 5K on the planet – the Color Run. Even if you and your date aren’t the most athletically inclined, don’t worry, the goal of the race isn’t to be the fastest, but to have the most fun.

Take some surf lessons together

caption Take on some waves with bae. source caccamo/Flickr

No matter what coast you’re on, there are bound to be surf lessons available. Whether you’re a novice or have taken on some waves before, you and your date will have tons of fun in the water.

Try out a DIY wine-tasting

caption Wine-tasting. source Rachel Hosie

Nutritionists claim that you should have some wine every day since it contains polyphenols, which help protect the heart and brain. So run to a Trader Joe’s wine section to assemble your own little wine tasting. Add a cheese board into the mix and set the mood with some candles and soft music in the background.

Hit the dance floor at a morning dance party

caption Wake up at the crack of dawn to dance. source Daybreaker

Getting out of bed for work is already a struggle, but getting up in the morning for a date? Now that’s a different story. Morning raves like DayBreaker will help you start your day on the right foot.

Go skydiving

caption Let our your inner adrenaline junkie. source Mauricio Graiki/Shutterstock

While definitely not for the faint heart, skydiving is an unforgettable experience – and will bring you and your SO closer. If your partner is down to jump out of a plane, then go for it. But you can also get the same experience with a skydiving simulator, which is just as thrilling.

Check out an ice cream factory tour

caption A girl with a sweet tooth. source Josh Grenier/Flickr

If you and bae have bonded over having a sweet tooth, then an ice cream factory tour will only make that bond sweeter. Take a trip to the famous Ben & Jerry’s ice cream factory, or look for something just as delicious nearby.

Go kayaking

caption The couple that paddles together, stays together. source g-stockstudio/Shutterstock

Sure, kayaking in some exotic locale is cool, but nothing beats kayaking in a city. Rent a kayak with your date and race one another on the water with a whole new view of the city skyline serving as your background.

Check out an ice bar

caption Cool things down at an ice bar. source Anibal Trejo/Shutterstock

The only way to really cool down during a heatwave is to hit up an ice bar with your date. Bundle up and sip on some cocktails for a date that really redefines happy hour.

Take a graffiti art tour

caption Friends check out some street art. source BigLike Images/Shutterstock

A street art tour – which you can find all over the world on sites like Viator – will give you a whole new way of seeing your hometown. In the very least, it’ll make a great Instagram.

Take a trapeze class

caption It’s the next best thing to flying. source s_bukley/Shutterstock

Defy gravity with a trapeze class that’ll inspire you to join Cirque du Soleil. You’ll find comfort in knowing that your date is probably whispering to themselves not to let go of you.

Go rock climbing

caption A couple competes to the top. source wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

If your mantra is “The couple that’s fit together, stays together,” then try your hand at rock climbing. You can opt for an indoor facility, but if you don’t want to miss out on the beautiful weather, go outside.

Compete in a ping pong tournament

caption Play some ping pong at your local park. source Flickr/David Miller

Plenty of parks have ping pong tournaments that you can sign up for. While some light competition is always fun, be careful not to transform into Monica from “Friends.”

Go on a food tour

caption A couple shows their love for pizza. source nd3000/Shutterstock

For some, the way to their heart is through their stomach. So plan a – insert favorite food here – crawl with your fellow foodie. Be it pizza or burgers, hop from one restaurant to the next and experience all of the delicious options that your city has to offer. And if you have to open a jean button or two, your date will understand.

Show off your moves at a skate park

caption A couple holds hands and skateboards together. source By Jacob Lund/Shutterstock

Who doesn’t love a skater? Show off your tricks – or get taught a new thing or two – at the local park and start racing through each other’s minds.