16 affordable and fun Christmas decorations for your desk — all under $50

source Amazon

Your office desk is a space to make your own. You want to make sure it’s as comfortable and organized as possible, but you might also want to make it fun and interesting.

As the holidays approach, you can dress up your desk with small and festive Christmas decorations, such as a mini light-up Christmas tree or funny coasters you won’t want to cover up with a drink.

Each of the 16 pieces of decor below costs less than $50, so you can celebrate at the office while checking off other parts of your holiday checklist (find a Christmas tree here and a cool gift here).

You spend the majority of your week at your desk, and as with any space you frequent (your room, your car, etc.), it’s natural to want to incorporate your personality into its setup.

During the rest of the year, you might focus more on optimizing the comfort and productivity of your work desk by getting a supportive seat cushion or a small tabletop plant.

Come holiday season, however, you can have some fun with small and festive desk decorations. Whether you’re a Christmas fanatic who starts humming holiday tunes right after Halloween or a casual participant who enjoys a subtle reminder that Christmas is coming up, you’ll be able to dress up a boring desk with these 16 pieces of decor.

Since Christmas only comes once a year, you don’t need to splurge heavily on decorations. Everything below costs less than $50, so you’ll still have enough in your holiday budget to buy gifts and a Christmas tree.

Prepare your office for Christmas with these 16 desk-friendly decorations.

A beautiful berry-filled ornament that also lights up

source Nordstrom

A year-round desk calendar with festive cheer

source Amazon

Whimsical coasters adorned with fashionable animals

source West Elm

A trio of magical gnomes inspired by Scandinavian folklore

source Amazon

A neon LED sign that doesn’t scream Christmas

source Amazon

An ocean lover’s ideal piece of decor

source Macy’s

A color-changing night light with a 3D illusion effect

source Amazon

A mini car hauling a frosty tree

source Target

A sleek and simple sign

source TJ Maxx

A funny sweater for the bottle of wine sitting on your desk that your client gifted you

source Bloomingdale’s

Mini string lights to wrap around your desk or a tiny tree

source Macy’s

A small, shimmery candle that looks and smells great, even if you can’t light it in your office

source Nordstrom

A battery-operated tinsel tree that gives your desk a colorful light show

source Target

A snow globe that also plays music when you wind it up

source TJ Maxx

A delightfully fluffy and wintry rabbit figurine

source Macy’s

A color-changing snowman