16 affordable and fun Christmas decorations for your desk — all under $50

By
Connie Chen, Business Insider US
-

You spend the majority of your week at your desk, and as with any space you frequent (your room, your car, etc.), it’s natural to want to incorporate your personality into its setup.

During the rest of the year, you might focus more on optimizing the comfort and productivity of your work desk by getting a supportive seat cushion or a small tabletop plant.

Come holiday season, however, you can have some fun with small and festive desk decorations. Whether you’re a Christmas fanatic who starts humming holiday tunes right after Halloween or a casual participant who enjoys a subtle reminder that Christmas is coming up, you’ll be able to dress up a boring desk with these 16 pieces of decor.

Since Christmas only comes once a year, you don’t need to splurge heavily on decorations. Everything below costs less than $50, so you’ll still have enough in your holiday budget to buy gifts and a Christmas tree.

Prepare your office for Christmas with these 16 desk-friendly decorations.

A beautiful berry-filled ornament that also lights up

Terrain Nature LED Glass Ball Ornament, $15, available at Nordstrom

A year-round desk calendar with festive cheer

NOVMAY Christmas Countdown Calendar, $11.99, available at Amazon

Whimsical coasters adorned with fashionable animals

Dapper Holiday Animal Coasters, $19.20 on sale (originally $24), available at West Elm

A trio of magical gnomes inspired by Scandinavian folklore

Handmade Swedish Santa Gnomes, $18.99, available at Amazon

A neon LED sign that doesn’t scream Christmas

Neon Decorative Reindeer Sign, $17.99, available at Amazon

An ocean lover’s ideal piece of decor

Holiday Lane Seaside Gold Faux Coral Decoration, $28.99 on sale (originally $42), available at Macy’s

A color-changing night light with a 3D illusion effect

3D Night Light Visual Santa Claus and Christmas Tree, $11.99, available at Amazon

A mini car hauling a frosty tree

Wondershop Station Wagon with Tree, $10, available at Target

A sleek and simple sign

Pewter and Pine Merry Sign, $9.99, available at TJMaxx

A funny sweater for the bottle of wine sitting on your desk that your client gifted you

Alpaca Christmas Sweater Bottle Cover, $26, available at Bloomingdale’s

Mini string lights to wrap around your desk or a tiny tree

LumaBase Set of 2 Snowflake Mini String Lights with Timer, $36.99 on sale (originally $54), available at Macy’s

A small, shimmery candle that looks and smells great, even if you can’t light it in your office

Anthropologie Capri Blue Jar Candle, $30, available at Nordstrom

A battery-operated tinsel tree that gives your desk a colorful light show

Philips Battery Operated LED Christmas Tree, $7.99, available at Target

A snow globe that also plays music when you wind it up

Musical Tree House Snow Globe, $14.99, available at TJMaxx

A delightfully fluffy and wintry rabbit figurine

The Holiday Collection Rabbit with Fur Coat, $22.99 on sale (originally $34), available at Macy’s

A color-changing snowman

Philips Battery Operated LED Christmas Snowman, $7.99, available at Target