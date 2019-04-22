Office Depot is closing 50 stores — see if your store is on the list

Office Depot is closing 50 stores under its namesake and OfficeMax banners in 2019.

At least nine of the closing stores will shut down permanently on May 18, according to Shera Bishop, a spokeswoman for Office Depot.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Office Depot is closing 50 stores this year, the company told Business Insider.

The office supplies company is closing stores under both its namesake and OfficeMax banners.

At least nine of the closing stores will shut down permanently on May 18, according to Shera Bishop, a spokeswoman for Office Depot.

She said the closings are part of a three-year plan announced in 2016 to shutter roughly 300 stores.

“Office Depot, Inc. continues to optimize its retail footprint as part of the three-year strategic plan announced in August 2016,” Bishop said. “We will continue to serve our customers at neighboring Office Depot and OfficeMax stores as well as online at officedepot.com.”

Bishop said the following stores would close on May 18:

Office Depot

700 Haddonfield-Berlin Rd Unit 38, Voorhees Township, New Jersey

785 Union Ave, Memphis, Tennessee

7726 Polo Grounds Blvd, Memphis, Tennessee

4297 Guide Meridian, Bellingham, Washington

1535 W Mason St, Green Bay, Wisconsin

OfficeMax

1707 J Street, Sacramento, California

1601 Market Place Drive Great Falls, Montana

2703 County Rd 541 Suite 5, Burlington Township, New Jersey

1629 North Central Avenue, Marshfield, Wisconsin

The South Florida Business Journal first reported the 50 store closures.

If a closing store is missing from this list, email hpeterson@businessinsider.com.