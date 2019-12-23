Jenna Fischer says young ‘Office’ fans often tell her she looks like an ‘older version’ of Pam

- “The Office” star Jenna Fischer appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” guest-hosted by Ellie Kemper, with costar Angela Kinsey (Angela Martin) and spoke about feeling old when fans approach her nowadays.
- Fischer portrayed Pam Beesly on the hit NBC sitcom, which premiered in 2005 and aired its ninth and final season in 2013.
- “I’ve had young fans come up to me in stores and they’ll say, ‘You look like an older version of that girl, Pam, from ‘The Office,” and I’ll say, ‘I am an older version of her. It’s literally me, 15 years later.'”
- Fischer currently hosts a podcast with Kinsey called “Office Ladies,” in which they rewatch each episode of “The Office” and share behind-the-scenes stories.
- Watch the video below (Fischer talks about fan encounters at 2:48).
