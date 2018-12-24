The official Kardashian Christmas card is here, and it features all 9 of the Kardashian-Jenner babies

caption The 2018 Kardashian-Jenner holiday card. source Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The 2018 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card is here.

Putting out a holiday card is an annual tradition for the famous reality TV family.

This year, the card features all nine of the children.

Previously, Kim Kardashian West said they weren’t going to do a card this year.

She said the card was a “last minute decision.”

Another Christmas means another Kardashian-Jenner family holiday card. And while fans were told there would be no card this year, Khloe Kardashian Instagrammed a holiday photo on Christmas Eve.

“Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony,” Khloe wrote. “So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas. I have all I could ever want: FAMILY.”

Kim Kardashian West also Instagrammed the photo and said that the picture was a last-minute decision.

“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card,” she wrote. “Schedules were changing, my husband was in and out of town. But the day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas.”

The photo features sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner. It also pictures all nine Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren.

Here are all the Kardashian-Jenner babies, from left to right: Mason Disick, Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, Penelope Disick, Reign Disick, Stormi Webster, Chicago West, North West (behind Kim’s shoulder), and Saint West.

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card is an annual tradition for the family. There have been many iterations over the years, from the earnest family cards of the late ’80s and early ’90s to the more recent glam cards befitting the first family of reality TV.

Last year, the Kardashians had an epic “25 days of Christmas” countdown with plenty of photos of each member of the brood, including Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, and grandma Mary Joe “MJ” Shannon.

Kanye West was also in last year’s photos, though this year, it seems none of the Kardashian-Jenner men were invited into the picture in 2018.

Previously, Kardashian West told E! News that there will be no other Christmas cards this year.

“I have to say, thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f— us over,” Kardashian West said. “That was so dramatic. Kris Jenner has given up. She’s just like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.'”

