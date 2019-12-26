Watch Offset dance around in a Santa costume and socks covered with wife Cardi B’s face on them

- source
- Offset danced around in a Santa Claus costume, paired with socks that were covered with Cardi B’s face on them in a video she posted to Instagram on Wednesday.
- In the video, the 28-year-old Migos member moved to music while surrounded by opened presents and wrapping paper that was scattered across the floor.
- He then approached the camera, removed his slides, and revealed his socks- which were covered by photos of his wife sticking out her tongue.
- “I love Christmas,” a child said in the background as Offset showed off his look.
- The “Money” rapper captioned the video, “Mood.”
- The couple, who secretly wed in September 2017 and share 1-year-old daughter Kulture, purchased their first house together on Tuesday after reportedly searching for two years.
- Watch the full video below.
