Disney’s new ’90s-inspired collection includes a VHS tape notebook and ‘magic carpet’ jacket — here are the best things to buy

From 1989 to 1999, during the “Disney Renaissance,” Disney made some of its most commercially successful films, like “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King.”

While it’s in the process of turning a number of its fan-favorite movies from the ’90s into live-action remakes, Disney is already reviving its classic characters in the form of a new product line. In collaboration with an official Disney blog, Disney has released the Oh My Disney collection, a ’90s-inspired range of accessories, housewares, and stationery, among other products.

With over 50 products in the line, which is available online and in Disney stores, we’ve rounded up 15 of the best items below.

This product may look like an “Aladdin” VHS tape, but it’s actually a notebook.

The paper inside the journal is printed with photos of Genie.

Cost: $14.95

You can relive your fondest school memories with this eight-color pen.

If “The Lion King” isn’t your favorite Disney movie, this pen is also available with designs from other films, like “Aladdin” and “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.”

Cost: $6.95

These “Hercules” mugs look almost identical to ones that were popular in the ’90s.

One mug in the set depicts Hades, while the other features Hercules and Meg ara.

Cost: $24.95

You can carry around a memory from one of your favorite animated films with these clutches.

This purse is also available with designs from other movies, like “Aladdin,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Hercules.”

Cost: $24.95

These VHS-inspired key chains come in a mystery package, so you won’t know which one you bought until you open it.

These key chains actually open and feature a miniature replica VHS tape inside.

Cost: $5

Just in time for fall, the collection includes an “Aladdin”-inspired denim jacket.

The front side of this jacket features a patch of Genie.

Cost: $59.95

This collection even has options for fans of Disney villains.

The slogan on this purse might remind you of Snow White, but the sharp dagger design gives the bag a villainous edge.

Cost: $19.99

It wouldn’t be a ’90s collection without charm jewelry.

Each charm on this necklace represents a different aspect of “Alice in Wonderland,” from the teacups to the clocks and keys.

Cost: $17.99

You can listen to all of your favorite Disney songs with these collectible vinyl records.

These picture-disc records depict classic characters from Disney movies, and feature five songs on each side.

Cost: $24.95

This “The Lion King” clock can add some fun to your work desk.

As the hands on this clock move, so do Simba, Timon, and Pumbaa.

Cost: $16.95

This Minnie Mouse mirror will make touching up makeup feel extra glamorous.

To protect the mirror from scratches and cracks, it comes with a bow-design pouch.

Cost: $12.99

Each glass in this set features a fan-favorite character from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Though the young Disney fans in your family might want to drink out of these cups, they are made out of glass and intended for adults.

Cost: $19.95

One of the coziest products in the line is this “Hercules” pajama set.

The leggings in this set feature photos of Hercules and Pegasus that are seen throughout the “Hercules” film.

Cost: $26.95

Only longtime Disney fans will recognize this character-inspired necklace.

Fans of “Alice in Wonderland” will love this necklace inspired by the smile of the Cheshire cat.

Cost: $9.99

“Lilo and Stitch” fans will love this quirky tumbler.

This tumbler is meant to look like Scrump from “Lilo and Stitch” and can hold any 24-ounce drink.

Cost: $14.95

