‘Oh my honey, win more money’: Singapore just wrote a song about yusheng to promote the dish in China

Do you ever forget what to say when you’re adding the ingredients into a yusheng platter?

Fear not – the Lo Hei Song is here to save you.

Composed by Singaporean pianist Peng Chi Sheng and sung by Tay Sia Yeun and Aaron Matthew Lim, the tune about the festive dish was commissioned by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) to “pay tribute” to Singapore Chinese culture and promote it in Shanghai.

The song is paired with a special red packet, designed by popular illustrator Ah Guo. The design also appears on the song’s album art.

The lyrics of the Lo Hei Song cover all the prosperous sayings that are typically recited when ingredients such as peanuts, oil, and dried orange peel are added to the yusheng, as well as when the food is tossed.

These include sayings like cai yuan guang jin (Mandarin for may your wealth increase greatly”) and he jia xing fu (Mandarin for may your family be filled with happiness).

There’s also a single English phrase: “Oh my honey, win more money”.

Other lyrics mention how yusheng is a “beautiful tradition” that will create “memories” and “warm people’s hearts”.

SCCC used the song at a CNY event on Monday (Jan 11) to teach shoppers in Shanghai mall Crystal Galleria about yusheng, The Straits Times reported.

Peng, Tay and Lim even flew to Shanghai just to perform the song at the event.

Several netizens also praised the song on Facebook, calling it “pleasant” and “catchy”.

