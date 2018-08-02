Ohio Air Force base locked down after reports of an active shooter at base hospital

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio was locked down Thursday afternoon for roughly two hours due to reports of an active shooter on base. At the time the all-clear was given, authorities did not say whether there had been a gunman on the base or if it was a false alarm.

An alert was sent that authorities and emergency services were on the scene and responding to an incident at the base hospital. Around two hours later, base personnel were given the all-clear, but still instructed to stay away from the medical center.

“Emergency responders are en route,” the initial alert read, according to Dayton Daily News. “All WPAFB gates are closed. All personnel take cover. Limit all communication to emergency use only.”

The base’s Twitter account sent the following messages:

Citing emergency dispatches, the Dayton Daily News reported that there may have been someone barricaded inside the base medical center. Business Insider was not able to independently confirm these reports, and the specific details for the incident are unclear at this time.