A high school student has been banned from prom over a racist promposal sign

caption The promposal sign. source WJW

A teen in Ohio, who has not been identified, has been banned from prom over his racist promposal sign.

Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff called the sign “disappointing” but said she will use this situation to educate the student body.

The student has reportedly apologized on social media. “I didn’t mean to hurt you or anything like that, it was just for a laugh,” he wrote, according to CNN.

Last year, a student in Florida faced backlash for asking his girlfriend to prom with a nearly identical sign.

A student at Clear Fork High School in Ohio has been banned from prom over his racist promposal sign.

The student, who has not been identified, presented a potential date with a sign that read, “If I was black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u for prom,” WJW reported.

The sign sparked a backlash, and the student will not be at the school dance.

“What I thought was, how disappointing – this is in 2019 – we are still dealing with this stuff, with racial slurs,” Clear Fork Valley Local Schools Superintendent Janice Wyckoff told CNN.

According to WJW, Wyckoff said she will take this promposal as an opportunity to educate the student body. The superintendent told INSIDER that the administration plans to have “cultural awareness education” programming for student leadership groups at both the middle and high schools.

“Kids need to understand, when you’re celebrating things it doesn’t give you a pass on using inappropriate racial slurs,” she told WJW.

The superintendent declined to comment to WJW as to whether or not the student will face disciplinary action. The promposal took place off school property.

Although the student’s family has declined to make an official statement, Wyckoff said they responded to the situation on social media, according to CNN.

“I’m sorry for upsetting anyone, I didn’t mean it like that. I’m really sorry, I will say sorry to anyone,” he wrote, according to Wyckoff. “I didn’t mean to hurt you or anything like that, it was just for a laugh. I’m sorry, I really am. I’ll say it to your face or anything really.”

Wyckoff told INSIDER the original post with the promposal sign has since been deleted and that the student is “remorseful.”

She said this incident should not be taken as representative of the Clear Fork Valley school district, which has 1,700 students.

“Our student body should not be defined by a single act of a student, who did not think his action through,” Wyckoff said. “This is a teachable moment for this student in particular and for all students. This type of speech regardless of the occasion is inappropriate. It is hurtful to everyone.”

This situation isn’t the first of its kind. In April 2018, a high school student in Florida used a sign that said “If I was black I’d be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking U 4 Prom?” to ask someone to prom.

caption This promposal went viral and faced backlash about a year ago. It is nearly identical. source TBraelynn/Twitter

After facing widespread criticism online, the student apologized.