A police officer wrote a letter to an 18-year-old they pulled over for driving 100 miles per hour, and the powerful message has gone viral

caption The ticket. source North Ridgeville Police Department/Facebook

A police officer in North Ridgeville, Ohio recently pulled over a teen for speeding.

The teen was allegedly driving 100 miles per hour on a road where the speed limit is 65.

In addition to giving the 18-year-old teen a ticket, the police officer wrote them an open letter that has gone viral.

“Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise,” the officer wrote on the department’s Facebook page.

A police officer in North Ridgeville, Ohio, recently pulled over an 18-year-old driver for speeding.

According to a now-viral Facebook post, the police officer, who was not identified, gave the teen a ticket for driving 100 miles per hour on a road where the speed limit is 65.

“You said you didn’t realize how fast you were going. That’s a lie,” the officer wrote alongside a photo of the ticket on the department’s Facebook page. “You may not realize when you’re doing 45 in a 35 but you are fully aware of every mile per hour at 100.”

The open letter continued, urging the driver, who was also not identified, to remember that they are not “invincible” and to exercise caution while driving.

“I know you’re invincible. I know that you can’t even fathom your own death,” the officer wrote. “I can tell you dozens of stories of dead and broken 18-year-old bodies that I’ve pulled from cars. Broken bodies that I’ve found in front yards after crashes. Unrecognizable bodies. They thought they were invincible, too. They weren’t.”

In the comment section, people reacted strongly to the post. Some parents said this letter resonated with them.

“On behalf of every person on the road and EVERY parent thank you!” one Facebook user wrote.

“As a mom of a 17-year-old boy, I just bawled,” someone else wrote. “It is terrifying letting them go out in the world, hoping you taught them consequence and responsibility. You did a good deed. I’m sure the parents are thankful.”

“I have a 17-year-old son. I would appreciate what this officer did,” another mom added.

Read more: A high school is worried its students have no practical skills so it created an ‘Adulting Day’ to prepare them for life after graduation

Others said they were moved by the post.

“This post was very touching… the love in every sentence shows how dedicated and caring this officer is. Thank you for your service officer! Stay safe and keep saving lives,” one person wrote.

Another person agreed: “This is so moving. Should be part of drivers ed for every teenaged driver.”

“To the officer who took the time to write this….thank you! Please be safe out there,” a third person commented.

The police officer said they did not regret giving the driver a ticket.

“You seemed like a really nice kid who made a bad decision. I don’t feel bad about this ticket at all. In fact, I’m proud of it,” they said. “I hope you’re paying it off for months and with every payment, you think about how it wasn’t worth it.”

The letter concluded: “Slow down. Please. You are not invincible. I promise.”

A representative for the North Ridgeville Police Department didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.

Read the full letter below: