People in Ohio are decorating a weed growing in a sidewalk crack like a Christmas tree

caption The Christmas weed in all its glory. source Toledo Christmas Weed/Facebook

A weed grows in Toledo, Ohio.

One family thinks it is an eyesore.

So they decorated it like a Christmas tree.

Now, the weed is all lit up for the holidays.

A weed grows in a Toledo, Ohio, intersection – and no one is there to tend to it. Save for one family, who decided to decorate the plant like a Christmas tree making it a local landmark, CBS-affiliated WTOL reports.

Troy Emrick saw the weed while walking one Sunday afternoon, and the rest was history.

“[My dad] saw it going home from church, and said, ‘That’s a really big weed. We should just decorate that,” Alyssa Emrick, Troy’s daughter.

And so they did.

The Toledo community has really taken to the makeshift tree, adding decorations of their own and sharing photos of it to social media.

The tree even has a Facebook fan page of its own, aptly named Toledo Christmas Weed.

The page shares messages of encouragement.

It also shares – of course – pictures of the weed all decorated.

Read more: People in a small Pennsylvania city are using a Christmas tree to fill a persistent pothole

Since it was first set up, people have started to leave gifts underneath the weed, as if it were a Christmas tree. According to the Toledo Blade, people have donated items like canned goods, shoes, and toothpaste under the weed.

Alyssa said her dad has been dreaming of doing something to spread kindness in their community for years – and they’re all thrilled to see the weed bring people together.

“[My dad’s] been talking about it for years, how he’s wanted to decorate something random so when people saw it they’d be surprised,” Alyssa told WTOL. “But we had no idea it would become like a community Facebook page and people would take Christmas pictures by it.”

And after all, that’s just what the holidays are all about: People coming together, spreading happiness, and decorating sidewalk cracks.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.