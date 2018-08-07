All eyes are on the Ohio special election, which could signal whether we see a ‘blue wave’ this fall

caption Democratic candidate Danny O’Connor source Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Democrats on Tuesday hope to prove the strength of their much talked about “blue wave” by defeating a Republican in a deep-red Ohio congressional district.

Danny O’Connor, a 31-year-old centrist Democrat, has campaigned on expanding access to healthcare and protecting social services for seniors.

GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson has aligned himself with President Donald Trump and attempted to paint his opponent as a radical liberal.

The race – a virtual tie in the polls – is viewed as a harbinger of what’s to come in the midterms this November.

The race is between former auto dealer and current Republican state Sen. Troy Balderson, 56, and Franklin County Recorder Danny O’Connor, a 31-year-old centrist Democrat. Recent polling has them virtually neck and neck, with O’Connor picking up significant momentum in the race’s final weeks.

The special election in the suburbs of Columbus, Ohio, was triggered when longtime Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi announced last October that he would resign midway through his term to take a lucrative job leading a business policy group.

A political veteran vs. a fresh-faced outsider

Balderson and allies have focused their campaign on attacking O’Connor as a puppet for Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and an agent of a pro-open borders agenda. O’Connor has attempted to target disaffected Republicans, independents, and conservative Democrats with promises to protect Medicare and Social Security, expand access to healthcare, and rid Washington of corporate influence.

Balderson has barely campaigned on Trump’s chief legislative achievement – last year’s tax cuts – but O’Connor repeatedly slammed him for his support for the law and campaigned on his own pledge to not take any corporate PAC money.

O’Connor outraised Balderson, forcing GOP outside groups to pour nearly $4 million into the race – a remarkable amount for a seat in the deep-red district and more than five times the amount of money Democratic groups have contributed.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both raced to the district in the race’s final weeks to stump for the Republican candidate in the hopes of activating the GOP’s base, which still supports Trump by wide margins. And the president has tweeted attacks on O’Connor, telling voters the Democrat wants to “raise your taxes, open your borders, and take away your 2nd Amendment.”

Suburban swing

While the district is traditionally conservative – it is 14 points more Republican-leaning than the US overall, according to FiveThirtyEight – it is also better educated, particularly in the wealthy suburbs of Columbus, than the average Republican-swinging district.

Forty percent of the area’s residents have college degrees – a demographic with which Trump not perform as well, and who have swung strongly for Democrats in special elections since Trump took office.