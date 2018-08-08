Trump-backed Republican Troy Balderson holds narrow lead over Democratic newcomer Danny O’Connor in too-close-to-call special election in deep-red Ohio district

Trump-backed Republican Troy Balderson held a narrow lead over Democratic insurgent Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th District special election on Tuesday night, leading the race by nearly 1,800 ballots.

Trump-backed Republican Sen. Troy Balderson held a narrow lead over his Democratic challenger, Danny O’Connor in Tuesday night’s special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district. With 100% of precincts reporting, Balderson led the race by nearly 1,800 ballots, in a deep-red district that Donald Trump won by 11 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Balderson is expected to take the House seat abandoned by Republican Rep. Pat Tiberi, who announced his resignation in October, midway through his term.

That narrow margin on Tuesday night is seen by some as a promising sign for Democrats ahead of the November midterms, because the 12th district has been a Republican stronghold for more than 30 years. It could signal another competitive contest between O’Connor and Balderson when they meet again in the November 6 general election.

“I’d like to thank President Trump,” Balderson said in his victory speech, even as several news networks held off on calling the race late Tuesday, citing the vote count and outstanding provisional ballots that need to be tallied over the next 10 days.

O’Connor did not immediately concede on Tuesday night. He said in a statement: “We always knew this was going to be a close race … I know that this campaign left it all on the field.”

“No matter what happens next, I’m proud to stand beside the thousands of volunteers who have made this campaign possible,” O’Connor said.

The two candidates swapped the lead at multiple times Tuesday night. At one point, with 95% of the votes counted, Balderson was up by just 741 votes over O’Connor, amounting to a 0.4% advantage.

According to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, with all precincts reporting, the unofficial vote tally came down to:

Balderson: 101,574

O’Connor: 99,820

Joe Manchik (Green Party): 1,127

Husted must officially certify the vote count by August 24.

Balderson, a 56-year-old GOP state senator, is a former auto dealer, while the 31-year-old O’Connor, is the Franklin County recorder. Recent polling had them nearly neck and neck, with O’Connor picking up significant momentum in the race’s final weeks.

Eliza Relman contributed to this report.