Ohio State receiver soared over a Clemson defender for one of the wildest catches of the season, but nobody knew if it should count

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson got way up for one of the wildest catches of the entire season early in Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal game.

The freshman wide receiver soared over Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick for the highlight-reel play to put the Buckeyes in the red zone on their first drive, but nobody was sure if it should count.

Wilson’s hand came down inbounds before his foot touched down off the field a split-second later, but it was unclear whether just his hand was sufficient to make the catch count.

As it turns out, Wilson’s hand touching the turf did not actually render him down, but it did establish that he was in bounds.

During the first drive of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal matchup with the Clemson Tigers, Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson got way up for one of the wildest catches of the entire season.

But no one knew whether or not it should actually count.

On first and 10 from the Clemson 30-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields found Wilson 20 yards down the field in single coverage. The freshman wide receiver soared over Tigers cornerback Derion Kendrick for the highlight-reel play.

what an absolutely absurd catch — BUM CHILLUPS (@edsbs) December 29, 2019

Wilson landed right alongside the sideline, and even though his left hand came down in the green, his right foot touched down out of bounds nearly simultaneously.

Initially, the ruling on the field was no catch, but upon review, it was clear that Wilson’s hand touched down inbounds before his foot. Still, college football fans on Twitter weren’t sure whether or not a hand down was enough for the incredible snag to count.

How does a hand count as down? — Robby Kalland #MuffinMan (@RKalland) December 29, 2019

Hand does matter? — Stuckey (@Stuckey2) December 29, 2019

The call was eventually overturned and Ohio State wound up with the ball in the red zone. As it turns out, Wilson’s hand touching the turf did not actually render him down, but it did establish that he was in bounds. The play ended moments later when his foot touched down outside the field of play.

The No. 2 Buckeyes have jumped out to an impressive 13-0 lead over No. 3 Clemson midway through the second quarter of the Fiesta Bowl. The winner of Saturday’s contest will go on to face Joe Burrow and the top-ranked LSU Tigers in the national championship game.