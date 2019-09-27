An Ohio teen lifted up a 3,000-pound car to save his neighbor trapped underneath

caption Zac Clark, 16, is being hailed as a “real life hero” after lifting a 3,000-pound car and saving his neighbor’s life. source YouTube/Fox 8 News Cleveland

A 16-year-old boy in Ohio is being hailed as a “real life hero” after he lifted a 3,000-pound car off his neighbor all by himself.

Zac Clark told local media outlets that his neighbor had been working under his car when it fell on top of him, crushing his head and chest.

Zac said he darted over to help, crossed his wrists in an X shape, hauled the car off the man, and saved his life.

Zac Clark, 16, told the local Fox affiliate WJW that he was working in his front yard with his mother when they heard the man’s wife yelling for help.

“I guess the jack broke or slipped and the car fell on top of him from the waist up,” Zac said. “Only thing I could see was his legs and he was struggling.”

The neighbor who was trapped, who declined to be identified, told WJW that his chest was trapped under the car’s bumper and another part of the vehicle was crushing his head.

He said he typically uses braces to secure the car, but didn’t that day.

Zac told WJW that he rushed over to the front of the vehicle, crossed his wrists in an X shape, and hauled up one end of the car, freeing his neighbor. It’s unclear why he held his arms that way.

“It was just instincts,” he said.

The neighbor is now reportedly recovering at home.

“He had a couple of cracked ribs and his face was messed up pretty bad, but the doctors told him if I wasn’t there then he’d be dead,” Zac told WJW. “I just thank God for putting me in the position and giving me the strength to do that.”

Zac’s community has praised him in the wake of the incident, and his high school football team even hailed him as a “real life hero” on its Facebook page.

“The doctor said that Zach [sic] saved his life. Great job springing into action Zach!” the Clear Fork Football coach wrote.