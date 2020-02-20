Ohmyhome Agents Continues to Lead with Highest Number of Transaction

38X more efficient in transacting HDB resale properties, according to data compiled from CEA Public Register

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 February 2020 – Property Technology company, Ohmyhome has once again topped the table as the most efficient agency in the ranking of 1,229 agencies. Being 38 times more efficient in transacting HDB properties, Ohmyhome in-house agents emerged as the top 1% based on transaction volume with four of their agents ranked among the top 10 agents in Singapore. The continuous increase in efficiency has been made possible by the machine learning of their data resulting in greater accuracy in the matching buyers and tenants to homeowners. This, combined with their advanced process automation, enables Ohmyhome’s in-house agents to successfully transact faster than industry norm.





The figures are based on HDB flat resale transactions completed between 1 January to 31 December 2019 gathered from the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) Public Register. Transaction figures by CEA are only for agent served HDB resales, it excludes DIY transactions happening through the Ohmyhome platform.





Rhonda Wong, CEO and co-founder of Ohmyhome, said “Technology will continue being at the forefront of what we do, it is the fastest way to get accurate and transparent property information and services into the hands of property owners. With that powering the engine of our fastest transactions, our agents get to focus their time on providing the best quality of services and expertise to homeowners who engage our agent services.”





“As we embark on a new decade, we are more ready than ever to deliver results and quality services to our customers. Being customer-centric is the culture of Ohmyhome and we promise to continue developing innovative ideas, and bring better solutions to our customers.” Ms Wong continued.





For more information, please visit: https://ohmyhome.com.sg.