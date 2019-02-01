Ohmyhome Introduces Industry’s First Tri-Service Package Developed for Home Sellers Looking to Sell and Buy Concurrently

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 February 2019 – Ohmyhome, Singapore’s leading PropTech marketplace, today announced that it has launched the first ever tri-service HDB Sellers Package in the industry, for home sellers who concurrently sell and buy within a short timeframe. The package consists of agent services, conveyancing and mortgage advisory.

It was primarily developed to provide home sellers with a smooth transition from the sale of their home to the purchase of their next home, with a focus on financial planning and timeline management. For home sellers, these are the two main areas of concern because there could be financial consequences if they are not properly managed. At least once every two weeks, Ohmyhome encounters a home seller who did not properly plan the sale of the current home and the purchase of the new home.

With the HDB Sellers Package, sellers intending to sell their home and buy another property shortly after, can now receive professional guidance to navigate the complex process. Ohmyhome’s tri-service package not only develop the client’s financial outlook analysis as part of its agent services to sell an existing property, it also includes the legal conveyancing required during the sale and a mortgage advisory service to help clients plan the purchase of their next home.

Ms Rhonda Wong, CEO and co-founder of Ohmyhome said, “Our vision at Ohmyhome is to provide a platform where home sellers and buyers have access to all the services they require, making the entire process simple, fast and affordable. And that’s why we introduced this HDB Seller Package that integrates agent, legal and mortgage advisory services to ensure that sellers have a smooth process from the sale of the current home to the purchase of the next home, a process where meticulous time and financial planning is essential and which will be taken care of with Ohmyhome.”

Ms Wong added, “We have served over 100 home sellers with our HDB Sellers Package and are confident that our clients will continue to welcome it as it provides an end-to-end guided service for those who are unfamiliar with the complicated process of property transacting.”

For more information on the HDB Sellers Package, kindly refer to this link:

https://www.dropbox.com/home/Ohmyhome%20HDB%20Sellers%20Package