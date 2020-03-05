Ohmyhome Plans Expansion into Third Market in the Region

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 March 2020 – Property technology company Ohmyhome today announced that it will be expanding into its third market following the success of Singapore and Malaysia. The company will venture into the as-yet-unannounced South East Asian country in Q2 2020, and will offer its technology and services to combat the current industry inefficiencies there. Home buyers and sellers in the new market can look forward to buying and selling their properties at record-breaking speed.





Rhonda Wong, CEO and co-founder of Ohmyhome shared, “The deciding factor for entering into this third market was Ohmyhome’s perfect product-market fit. Currently, there are no quality options available in the market. By localising our application and technology, we hope to bring about changes which will allow individuals to transact at a much faster speed through a seamless transaction experience.”





As part of the expansion, Ohmyhome will be applying its machine learning formulas to in-market data, to ensure greater accuracy for matching potential homebuyers and home tenants.





Process automation will expedite the home ownership journey in the third market, while providing users with guided prompts for every step. Personalized property reports on the valuation of a home will also be automatically created through the incorporation of data analytics. Moreover, market data will be augmented by information pulled from multiple data sources that will offer more granular insights into the property market. Through this, Ohmyhome hopes to continuously deliver quality services to buyers and sellers in all three markets.





Rhonda adds, “We are constantly looking at how we can improve the user experience of our customers. It is our priority to constantly evolve in our technology and processes so that potential buyers and sellers can transact in a much more efficient manner through Ohmyhome.”





At present, close to 5,300 homes in Singapore and Malaysia have been transacted through Ohmyhome, which represents a combined value of S$1.6 billion. More than 8000 buyers and sellers have also engaged with Ohmyhome’s value added services.





By creating an integrated ecosystem of property services, Ohmyhome ameliorates the complicated and time-consuming process of transacting property. Buyers and sellers on Ohmyhome can enjoy the convenience and simplicity of a single app solution that provides complete end-to-end services for all their property needs.





