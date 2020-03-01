‘They are starting to get more and more desperate’: Greta Thunberg responds to a Canadian oil company accused of creating a vulgar cartoon depicting her in a non-consensual sex act

A photo of a sticker circulated online that showed 17-year-old climate activist Great Thunberg engaged in a non-consensual sex act.

The sticker had a logo of a Canadian oil company, and was allegedly circulated to employees on a job site to be worn on a hat.

X-Site Energy Services, the company whose logo appears on the sticker, has denied creating the sticker.

“They are starting to get more and more desperate…This shows that we’re winning,” Thunberg said.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg spoke out on Twitter after a Canadian oil company was accused of a circulating a sticker to its workers depicting her in a non-consensual sexual act.

The cartoon, which originated on a sticker, depicts a silhouette of a woman with pigtails – Thunberg’s signature style – engaged in a sexual act. Her name, “Greta,” is written on the woman’s silhouette. The logo for “X-Site Energy Services” is on the bottom of the sticker.

While the X-Site Energy Services logo is on the vulgar cartoon, representatives for the agency have denied that it is responsible for it.

“It’s not from X-Site or any employee, someone has done this. That’s all I know,” Doug Sparrow, General Manager of X-Site, told City News. Still, despite Sparrow’s denial, Thunberg spoke out against the crude sticker Saturday.

“They are starting to get more and more desperate… This shows that we’re winning,” the 17-year-old climate activist said in a tweet Saturday.

A photo of the sticker circulated online after Michelle Narang, a woman from Alberta, posted a photo of the sticker to her Facebook page.

Narang said she was sent a photo of the sticker of by a friend who works for the oil industry. The friend, who spoke to HuffPost on the condition of anonymity over fear of losing their job, told the news outlet that the sticker that been distributed on a job site as a “promotional material” to be worn on their hats.

“Silence never creates change,” Narang told HuffPost. “It’s sad to me (the sticker) went through a supply chain of people, who thought about it, printed it and distributed it. It blows my mind anyone would think it’s funny.”

Narang said when she called Sparrow, he told her he was aware of the stickers, and he remarked that Thunberg was not a child and that she was 17. The age of majority – when a person is considered an adult – in Alberta, Canada, is 18, according to Canada’s Department of Justice.

Velocity Graphics, a company that said it had in the past designed decals for the company, denied that it created the cartoon in a post on its Facebook page.

“To clarify speculation we did NOT print or have any involvement in the Greta decals. In order to protect our reputation we ask that people carefully choose what they say. Thanks for your support,” the company said in a statement.

They are starting to get more and more desperate…

This shows that we’re winning. https://t.co/NLOZL331X9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 29, 2020

A Change.org petition calling for the resignation of the X-Site executives responsible for the cartoon had nearly reached its goal of 5,000 signatures by Sunday morning.

“Together, we can show that this disgusting and deplorable behaviour will not go unnoticed in Canada,” the petition reads. “We call on all executives involved in the making or distribution of the image to step down, and issue a public apology for their actions.”

Despite calls that the images constituted child pornography, a spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told HuffPost it investigated the image and determined that it “does not meet the criteria for it to constitute a criminal offence.”

