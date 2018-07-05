Saudi Arabia slashes oil prices after Trump slams the ‘OPEC monopoly’

caption Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (L) receives US President Donald Trump for the Arab Islamic American Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 21, 2017. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Saudi Arabia cut pricing for August sales of light oil to Asia.

That is the first price reduction in four months.

Follow oil prices in real time here.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil giant cut its prices on Thursday for first time since February after President Donald Trump lashed out at OPEC for rising US gas prices.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, lowered August prices for light oil to Asia by 20 cents to $1.90 a barrel above the Middle East benchmark, according to Bloomberg. The reduction comes a day after Trump took aim at OPEC for rising oil prices, urging the cartel to “REDUCE PRICING NOW!”

“The OPEC Monopoly must remember that gas prices are up & they are doing little to help,” Trump tweeted. “If anything, they are driving prices higher as the United States defends many of their members for very little $’s. This must be a two way street.”

The world’s biggest crude exporter is preparing to ramp up oil production, possibly by as much as two million barrels per day, amid US sanctions on Iran.

The White House said Saturday that Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud agreed to raise output after the Trump administration ordered all countries to stop buying oil from the Islamic Republic by November or face US sanctions, as part of Trump’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.