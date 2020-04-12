OPEC, Russia end oil-price war after agreeing to record-sized production cut

source REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The multiweek oil-price war between Russia and its OPEC allies was finally resolved on Sunday as the international consortium agreed to cut crude oil production by almost 10%.

OPEC+ announced it will cut 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June.

That’s more than four times the one approved during the last financial crisis.

Watch oil trade live on Markets Insider.

The multiweek oil-price war between Russia and its OPEC allies has finally been resolved. The international consortium agreed on Sunday to cut crude oil production by almost 10%.

OPEC+ announced it will cut 9.7 million barrels a day for May and June, roughly in line with the 10 million figure that was floated late last week.

The historic accord comes after four days of tough negotiation. It also marks the biggest oil-production cut on record, coming in at more than four times the one approved during the last financial crisis.

The price war between Russia and primarily Saudi Arabia transpired at a time when the global coronavirus outbreak was already sapping demand for oil. By threatening to boost production and flood the market with cheap crude, the warring sides push WTI crude prices down as much as 67% year-to-date. The commodity plunged more than 50% in March alone.

Read more: Goldman Sachs says buy these 12 stocks set to deliver market-beating sales growth as coronavirus crushes businesses

President Donald Trump tweeted about the deal on Sunday.

“The big Oil Deal with OPEC Plus is done,” he said. “This will save hundreds of thousands of energy jobs in the United States.”

Trump continued: “I would like to thank and congratulate President Putin of Russia and King Salman of Saudi Arabia. I just spoke to them from the Oval Office. Great deal for all!”

Read more: ‘Don’t be stupid right now’: The legendary author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ breaks down why a coronavirus-led depression is inevitable – and shares the 3 investments he’s making to stay safe