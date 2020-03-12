The global oil price war is pushing highly indebted US shale companies toward default, an event that could trigger ‘financial contagion’

source REUTERS/Donna Carson

The global oil price war has been a huge shock to the US shale industry, and it could spark higher default rates going forward, JPMorgan wrote in a Wednesday note.

Cumulative high-yield energy default rates could hit 24% in 2021, according to JPMorgan, assuming that crude rises to $40 per barrel this year and gains to $50 per barrel in 2021.

If the price of oil remains depressed at $40 per barrel, defaults could be even higher, according to the firm.

A global oil price war has sent the commodity tumbling this week, amid the collapse of talks between OPEC and its allies and calls for increased production. For US shale companies, it elevates the risk of financial contagion, according to JPMorgan.

While increased oil supply and lower prices will boost the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, they will also hurt the US shale industry, Joseph Lupton at JPMorgan wrote in a Wednesday note. That’s because the global oil price war has been a huge shock to energy companies, which could ultimately lead to an elevated default rate.

“A reason for Saudi flooding the oil market is to squeeze out US oil production, which has become a major supplier in recent years,” Lupton said. In 2015-2016, the collapse of oil from $110 to $30 per barrel “did considerable damage” to the US shale industry as both jobs and investment slumped.

The US shale industry is much leaner than it was during that episode, according to the note. Still, the “risk of financial contagion is a concern,” he wrote.

Cost structures for US shale companies are now lower, given a stronger set of still-surviving operations, Lupton said. But, “prior losses have resulted in a notable lack of investors owing to material losses in the past,” he wrote. Banks have lost an estimated $750 million to $1 billion from charge-offs in 2019 for reserve-based lending to shale companies, according to the note.

In addition, credit and equity capital have also been hit, especially for companies carrying heavy debt loads. As stocks have tumbled amid falling oil prices, energy company bonds have been pushed into riskier territory as investors dump them.

As funding decreases and revenues shrink, JPMorgan expects high-yield defaults to “rise significantly” after hedges run out in 2020. Going forward, Lupton expects cumulative high-yield energy default rates of 24%, mostly in 2021, assuming that crude rises to $40 per barrel in the second half of 2020 and gains to $50 per barrel the next year.

The 24% default rate includes “midstream and pipelines,” Lupton wrote, noting that defaults at service companies and those focused on exploration and production are “potentially closer to 41%,” and could be between 55% and 59% if crude oil prices stay near $40 per barrel through 2022.

“The risk is that financial losses spark a credit crunch elsewhere,” Lupton wrote. High-yield spreads “are already rising, while bank credit standards have tightened some.”

Beyond the energy sector, the hit to growth is likely to amplify credit stresses, according to the note. “The question is whether these feed back to weaker growth and further stress,” Lupton said.