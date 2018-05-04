The surging dollar could push oil prices off a cliff as soon as next year

A swirl of tariffs, sanctions, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have pushed oil to a three-year high. But as the dollar embarks on its own rally, some experts think barrel prices could drop off as soon as next year.

“There may be a nagging sense that with the oil price facing a stronger US dollar, it is at risk of deflation particularly if geopolitical risk subsides,” said Deutsche Bank commodities analyst Michael Hsueh.

The dollar has been on a steady climb this year, rising more than 3.5% over the past three months on the US dollar index, a measurement of the greenback versus its major peers. And it could keep trending higher – the Federal Reserve is on track to raise rates two or three times more this year, which is relatively faster than the other major central banks.

This could spell trouble for oil, since prices of dollar-denominated commodities tend to move opposite the currency.

Most recent years (13 of 16) when real Brent prices in today’s terms averaged at or above $60 per barrel, oil demand eventually started to fall short relative to world GDP growth, according to data from the International Monetary Fund and International Energy Agency.