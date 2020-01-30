Coronavirus panic has oil prices on pace for their biggest drop since May — and OPEC may need to hold its meeting early because of it

caption The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre source Reuters

Coronavirus fears have placed global oil markets on track for their worst month since May, Bloomberg reported

Investors fear coronavirus will take a bite out of Chinese growth. China is the world’s biggest importer of oil.

OPEC+ may move its March meeting up a month as coronavirus rocks markets, Bloomberg reports.

The global oil benchmark plunged as much as 2.95% Thursday, with market fear that coronavirus will take a bite out of demand putting Brent crude on track for its worst monthly performance since May, Bloomberg reported. “The market has clearly adopted a sell first, ask questions later approach,” said Michael Tran, strategist at RBC Capital Markets. Still, it is “difficult to call for a meaningful near term rebound given that the real time flight data continues to look incrementally worse.” Brent crude traded as low as $57.84 per barrel Thursday before recovering only slightly to $57.96. WTI crude fell as much as 2.69%. The World Health Organization classified coronavirus, the flu-like disease that has infected over 7,700 and killed at least 170, a global health emergency Thursday. The virus has sent international markets into turmoil this week, as investors try to gauge the impact the virus could have on economic growth. It’s a question particularly relevant to oil markets, where China is the single biggest source of demand for crude out of any country. Amid the fear, Saudi Arabia consulted members of OPEC+ about holding an emergency meeting to address supply levels – but Russian opposition could stall that effort, Bloomberg reported. OPEC sets production levels at its quarterly meetings, and its decisions directly impact the price of Brent crude. Its next scheduled meeting is for March, though that date would move up to February if OPEC+ agrees to the emergency meeting. Markets across product and asset classes plunged amid the alarm. The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped as much as 244 points before recovering some losses. In commodities, copper continued its 12-day downward spiral to trade at $252.10, just cents above its 52-week low, according to Bloomberg data. The last time oil registered this poor of a performance was May 2019, when a combination of trade tensions between the US and China and negative economic data sent prices tumbling.