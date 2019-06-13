Photo shows oil tanker on fire off the coast of Iran after apparent attacks

caption Smoke billows from the Front Altair oil tanker in photos published by Iran’s IRIB news agency. source Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting

An oil tanker is on fire after it was hit by apparent attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

A tanker owned by Norwegian company Frontline is on fire and the company that chartered the ship said it is “suspected of being hit by a torpedo,” but Frontline said that the crew is safe.

A second tanker, also damaged in a “suspected attack,” has been evacuated, with one person injured.

The US and UK Navies are responding to the incidents in the waters off Iran, an important oil-carrying route that has seen tensions between Iran and US tankers.

A photo shows an oil tanker on fire off the coast of Iran after two oil tankers in the region were hit by unexplained attacks.

The image, published by Iranian state media, shows the burning Front Altair, a tanker owned by Norwegian company Frontline that has now been evacuated.

Frontline told Reuters on Thursday that the shop was on fire but that its crew had been rescued. It denied reports that the ship sank.

Taiwan’s state oil refiner CPC, which had chartered the ship, said that it was “suspected of being hit by a torpedo.”

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement also told Reuters that a second tanker, the Kokuka Courageous was damaged, in a “suspected attack.”

The company said in a statement said that the 21 crew members “abandoned ship” after the ship’s hull was damaged. One cew member was “slightly injured,” it said.

It said that the ship, which is 14 nautical miles from Iran’s coast, is “remains in the area and is not in any danger of sinking.” The methanol it was transporting, which is a flammable substance, is “intact,” it said.

The company said it has “launched a full-scale emergency response.”

caption The Gulf of Oman. source Google Maps/Business Insider

A US Navy fleet said it was aware of a “reported attack” on the vessells after it recieved two separate distress calls. It said its ships are “in the area and rendering assistance.” Reuters reported that a part of the UK’s Royal Navy said it was investigating.

Oil prices are rising after the incident.

A source told Reuters that the Bernhard Schulte tanker may have been hit by a mine.

The US claimed earlier in June that Iran attacked four oil tankers with limpet mines, but Iran denies the charge.

The Gulf of Oman leads to the Strait of Hormuz, which is shared by Iran and Oman and where a third of the world’s oil passes through.

US ships travel through the area, though Iran has threatened to close it off and tensions have flared between the two countries with reports that oil tankers are being targeted.