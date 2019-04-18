Robert Shapiro, who defended O.J. Simpson alongside Robert Kardashian, says he’ll offer Kim a job if she passes the bar

- source
- Kim Kardashian West has a job waiting with the lawyer that worked closely with her father if she passes the bar exam.
- Robert Shapiro worked with Robert Kardashian on the O.J. Simpson trail.
- He told TMZ Kardashian West has the skills to be a great lawyer.
- Kardashian West is currently apprenticing at a San Francisco law office.
- She tweeted yesterday that she’d “aced her test,” so it appears she’s well on the way.
The lawyer who defended O.J. Simpson alongside her father has offered Kim Kardashian West a job if she passes the bar, according to TMZ.
Robert Shapiro, who worked closely with Robert Kardashian on the case, told TMZ Kardashian West has the skills to be a great lawyer, and he would welcome her into his firm.
“Once she passes the bar, she’ll always have a job at my law firm,” he said. “I think she’ll be a sensational lawyer. Look what she did with the President of the United States. She got somebody right out of jail.”
Shapiro was referring to when Kardashian West met with President Trump last year to ask him to free Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old who was serving a life sentence without parole for nonviolent drug offenses.
When asked whether or not she’ll be taken seriously by the legal community, Shapiro responded: “It’s going to be a very difficult and long process for her doing it the way she’s doing it, I wish her the best of luck.”
Kardashian West told Shapiro a year ago she was planning on taking the bar, he said.
When asked whether she’ll be as good a lawyer as her dad, he replied: “Her dad didn’t really practice law,” suggesting Kardashian didn’t contribute much to the strategy of Simpson’s defense.
Meanwhile, Kardashian West tweeted yesterday that she’d “aced her test.” She is currently apprenticing at a San Francisco law office, and hopes to take the bar in 2022.
Aced my test btw ⚖️✏️????
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2019
Kardashian West received mixed responses when she announced her dream to become a lawyer. But she defended her decision, saying she isn’t taking the “easy way out” and that it’s never too late to follow your dreams.
“You can create your own lanes, just as I am,” she wrote on Instagram. “The state bar doesn’t care who you are.”
Last year I registered with the California State Bar to study law. For the next 4 years, a minimum of 18 hours a week is required, I will take written and multiple choice tests monthly. As my first year is almost coming to an end I am preparing for the baby bar, a mini version of the bar, which is required when studying law this way. I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case. One person actually said I should “stay in my lane.” I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are. This option is available to anyone who’s state allows it. It’s true I did not finish college. You need 60 college credits (I had 75) to take part in “reading the law”, which is an in office law school being apprenticed by lawyers. For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can’t do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine – It’s never too late to follow your dreams. I want to thank Van Jones for believing in me and introducing me to Jessica Jackson. Jessica along with Erin Haney have taken on the role of my mentors and I am forever grateful to them both putting in so much time with me, believing in me and supporting me through this journey. This week I have a big torts essay due on negligence. Wish me luck ✨⚖️