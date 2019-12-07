There’s a new ‘OK, Boomer’ beer on the market, just in time for the gift-giving season

caption Side-by-side images of a Dogfish Head Craft Brewery sign and the new “OK, Boomer” brew. source Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Screenshot Twitter/@dogfishbeer

The meme “ok boomer” has taken on a life of its own, manifesting merchandise and even a book about the generational divide.

Now, there’s an “OK, boomer” beer brew thanks to Dogfish Head Brewery, located in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The brewpub exclusive is a 7% ABV “winter warmer beer concept” brewed with a spice blend that includes cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and star anise, along with house-toasted walnut flour and kiln coffee malt.

It’s a brew exclusive to the Delaware location, but visitors can take it to-go in growlers.

First, there was “ok boomer.” Then, there was “ok boomer” merch. The meme rose, the meme became oversaturated. But it’s not over yet: there’s now an “OK, Boomer” beer, thanks to Dogfish Head Brewery.

The brand’s Rehoboth Beach, Delaware brewpub launched the new brew that it tweeted about Friday. You have to live nearby to try it, but visitors can take growlers of the 7% ABV “winter warmer beer concept” to-go.

#OKBoomer is more than just a phrase, it’s our latest brewpub exclusive! This winter warmer is brewed w/ cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, star anise, house-toasted walnut flour & kiln coffee malt for an earthy sipper w/ notes of spice & toffee. https://t.co/62xoiAMHUv #freshfromthepub pic.twitter.com/xvFrjCA1wf — Dogfish Head Brewery (@dogfishbeer) December 6, 2019

Brewed with cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, star anise, house-toasted walnut flour, and kiln coffee malt, the “OK, Boomer” beer has earthy and spicy notes, according to the Dogfish website.

The brew is supposed to evoke the spirit of the story of Old Man Winter, with a Gen Z twist on “out with the old, in with the new.” Unlike the divisive nature of the meme, the beer is intended to bring people together with their elders, rather than shame an older generation specifically.

Ingredient-wise, the brew was also inspired by northern California walnuts, which is where the walnut flour was sourced from. The spice flavors also include cumin from Afghanistan and paprika from Spain.

“We be like, “OK, Boomer … Happy Holidays…” reads the beer’s description.