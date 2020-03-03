LIVE UPDATES: See the full results of today’s Oklahoma Democratic primary

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

Today is Super Tuesday, when 16 different Democratic party primaries and caucuses happen on the same day.

Oklahoma is holding their primary today, with polls closing at 7:00 p.m. Central time (8:00 p.m. Eastern).

We’ll have up-to-the-minute live vote counts and results happening in real time updating automatically.

Oklahoma is hosting one of the 16 Democratic party presidential primaries and caucuses taking place on Super Tuesday. Polls in Oklahoma close at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and we will have live vote counts and results happening in real time.

Oklahoma primary results:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Oklahoma is one of the smaller Super Tuesday states with 37 delegates – accounting for 0.9% of the total delegates allocated in the primary process – up for grabs.

Of the 37 pledged delegates:

5 will be decided by the outcome of the vote in the 1st Congressional District

4 from the vote in the 2nd District

4 from the vote in the 3rd District

5 from the vote in the 4th District

6 from the vote in the 5th District

The rest will be allocated based on the statewide vote.

As usual, there’s a 15% threshold, above which presidential candidates get delegates.

After heading into the night with just eight delegates and not a single first-place finish in the popular vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren will look to regain some ground in Oklahoma, where she was born and raised. Former Vice President Biden, meanwhile, looks to add to his recent success in South Carolina with a win in the state.

Hillary Clinton won the Democratic Oklahoma primary in 2008, but eight years later, Sen. Bernie Sanders won the state with a 51.9% share of the popular vote. He’ll look to repeat the effort again after heading into Tuesday’s contests with more pledged delegates than any other candidate.

Who does the polling say is ahead?

The most recent primary polls show Biden and Bloomberg ahead of the pack in Oklahoma, with Sanders trailing close behind.

According to RealClearPolitics’ average of the latest polling data, Bloomberg leads the field with 20.0% support on average compared with 16.5% for Biden, 13.5% for Sanders, 8.5% for Warren, and 6.5% for Klobuchar, who yesterday dropped out and endorsed Biden.

FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast gives Biden a 53% chance of getting the most votes, followed by Bloomberg at 26%, Sanders at 20%, and Warren at 1%.