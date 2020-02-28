An Oklahoma man thought there were squirrels in his attic, but it turned out to be a homeless man living in his house

caption Pictured above is the home where a homeless man was found living in the attic on Wednesday. source KOCO

An Oklahoma City man went to investigate noises he heard coming from his attic Wednesday morning, figuring they were being made by an animal.

Instead, he found a 28-year-old homeless man, who he held at gunpoint until police arrived.

An Oklahoma City man was in for a big surprise when on Wednesday he found a homeless man living in his attic.

The unidentified homeowner told police that he heard noises coming from the attic recently that sounded like a squirrel had made the space its home for the winter, KOCO reports.

The man, suspecting that the animal in his attic might be a bit bigger such as a raccoon or a opossum, went up to investigate armed with a shotgun.

But instead of a large animal, the homeowner found a 28-year-old homeless man lying down on a mattress. He immediately called 911, while he held the uninvited transient at gunpoint.

According to audio from the 911 call, obtained by KOCO, the homeowner told the dispatcher that he found a “stranger in my house” and that he needs officers “here immediately.” He then is heard leading the man out of the house at gunpoint.

The homeless man was taken into custody on a charge of first-degree burglary. KOCO says they are not naming the suspect because he has not been formally charged.