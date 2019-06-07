4 teens ran into a burning home to save their 90-year-old neighbor’s life

caption The teens are being hailed as heroes. source KTUL.

Four teens from Oklahoma are being credited with saving the life of a 90-year-old woman.

Catherine Ritchie was turning in for the night when her bed caught aflame.

A group of teens, all of whom are high school football players, worked to rescue the woman.

Two called 911 and the others broke into her home to save her.

Ritchie’s daughter wrote a blog post thanking the boys – Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd, and Wyatt Hall – for their actions.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Four teens from Oklahoma are being hailed as heroes for saving a 90-year-old woman from a burning building.

It was an otherwise mundane Friday night for the teens, all between 14 and 17-years-old, who live in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, outside of Tulsa. And then Dylan Wick, Seth Byrd, Nick Byrd, and Wyatt Hall smelled burning rubber, CNN reported.

Catherine Ritchie, 90, was alone in her home, getting ready to turn in for the night around 9 p.m. when she noticed her bed had caught flame, according to a blog post written by her daughter Missy Ritchie Nicholas.

“The smoke was so bad, I couldn’t see to get out of my room,” Ritchie told ABC 8. “I felt along the wall, and I went into the closet instead of the door to get out of the room. I finally did get to the door.”

Read more: A teacher has offered to adopt a 13-year-old student so that he can remain on the kidney transplant list

That’s when the teens, all of whom play football at Sapulpa High School, saved the day.

According to CNN, Hall and Wick stayed outside and called 911 for help. Meanwhile, Seth and Nick, who are brothers, dashed into the house. Wick told CNN that the boys found Ritchie in the hallway and helped her get to safety.

“This young boy was right there,” Ritchie told ABC. “He picked me up, and I said, ‘I can walk,’ and he said, ‘We’re getting out of here.'”

caption Catherine Ritchie, 90. source KTUL

The 90-year-old woman said her life “has just changed … for the better” since that night last month.

In her blog post, Ritchie’s daughter thanked the teens for their actions.