A woman found an old cookbook with vintage recipes like ‘Coca-Cola salad’ and ‘Congealed potato salad,’ and Twitter is losing it

Lizzy O’Leary found a cookbook from 1975 called “Atlanta Natives’ Favorite Recipes.”

It contains recipes for vintage “salads” such as “Coca-Cola salad” and “Congealed potato salad.”

People on Twitter were amused and a little grossed out.

The cookbook is available on Amazon for those who want to give the salads a try.

“Salad” meant something different back in the day.

Lizzy O’Leary unearthed a vintage cookbook called “Atlanta Natives’ Favorite Recipes” that contained some bizarre “salad” recipes. It was published in 1975 when setting food in gelatin was as the height of its popularity.

She shared her findings on Twitter in a thread that went viral.

I have found an old southern cookbook with some truly fantastic “salad” recipes. pic.twitter.com/H9elAGMaAb — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) June 22, 2019

Lost me at congealed pic.twitter.com/L2BnMxdMKT — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) June 22, 2019

Shoot me into the sun pic.twitter.com/NIRrozc9qh — Lizzie O'Leary (@lizzieohreally) June 22, 2019

Twitter users were both amused and a little grossed out.

“Dust jello into cream cheese….” ?? — Nicole Ann (@nicoleacopland) June 23, 2019

I don’t think you’ll be invited back to the cookout if you brought that salad — Minx (@DubbelEntendre) June 23, 2019

a recipe that starts with 'let cheese come to room temperature' isn't going anywhere good ime — monstrosity of an egghead (@stillicides) June 23, 2019

For those interested in bringing back this gummy trend, the cookbook in question is available on Amazon.