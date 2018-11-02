23 nostalgic photos of old library books that will take you back to your childhood

caption An old library book photographed for Kerry Mansfield’s “Expired” series. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

Before ebooks, Kindles, and the rise of the internet, there were libraries.

Of course, libraries are still around today. But as they update their cataloging systems to computers and phase out books that are falling apart, some of their history – and the histories of their patrons – is lost.

Photographer Kerry Mansfield hopes to preserve these old-fashioned elements of the way libraries used to be by documenting discarded library books and handwritten checkout cards. She has photographed over 180 books for her series “Expired,” and believes that every creased page, fraying spine, and scribbled note tells a story of its own.

Here are 23 photos of old library books that will make you nostalgic.

Kerry Mansfield photographs old library books and checkout cards for her photo series “Expired.”

caption “Expired.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

She got the idea for the photo series on a trip to Goodwill.

caption Books on books. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

She came across an old library book with a handwritten checkout card inside and was reminded of all of the time she spent in her local library growing up.

caption “Charlotte’s Web.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“It was this huge rush of memories,” she told INSIDER.

caption An old book from Ashland Public Library. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“I hadn’t seen one since I was a little kid.”

caption “Boris, the lopsided bear.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

Most libraries don’t use checkout cards anymore, so Mansfield had a hard time tracking them down to photograph.

caption A checkout card from “The Giant Golden Book of Dogs, Cats, and Horses.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“When I started looking, all I hit was walls and dead ends,” she said.

caption A book from the Seattle Public Library. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

She gave up her search until a friend at her high school reunion mentioned that her son’s school library used checkout cards.

caption An assortment of old library books. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“At first it was just going to be the cards, but the books were so amazing,” she said.

caption “To Kill A Mockingbird.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“So beautifully battered.”

caption A battered book. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“It felt like they were so loved as well that it was wrong not to photograph the books.”

caption A torn page. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

Now she finds most of her books on eBay.

caption “Lad: A Dog.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“I’m the person that’s always bidding for the book nobody wants,” she said.

caption “Hello bunny! We’ve been looking for you!” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

Mansfield doesn’t just photograph any old books — she looks for something special about them.

caption A fraying book of poetry. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

She’s photographed 180 books so far, and estimates she’ll reach 200 by the end of the year.

caption “Expired.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

She keeps the books after she photographs them in a catalogued library of sorts of her own.

caption “Robinson Crusoe.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“I am the home for wayward library books,” she said.

caption “The Flutes of Shanghai.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

Mansfield is sure that libraries aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, but says that for many, checking out physical books is “becoming a lost experience.”

caption The Book of Nonsense. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“If you download a book, you don’t have a sense of connectedness of anyone else that’s reading that book or [has] touched that book or checked out that book,” she said.

caption Old library books. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

Mansfield hopes her “Expired” series reminds people of their love of libraries and books, especially in their childhood.

caption A book from the Humboldt County Free Library. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“I hope that they get a memory, a nostalgic rush, of their time they spent in a library or checking out books,” she said.

caption A book from Handley Library. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“The idea that someone can remember writing their name on a checkout card, how it was stamped when they returned it, or that they put it through the book slot in the back of the library on Sundays because it wasn’t open…

caption A discarded copy of “Treasure Island.” source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

“…whatever that one moment is that they remember that made them feel connected to a book from a library. I hope they remember that.”

caption A worn book cover. source Courtesy of Kerry Mansfield

See more of Kerry Mansfield’s “Expired” photo series on her website.

