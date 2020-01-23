Gap canceled its spinoff of Old Navy, but it’s still one of America’s most beloved brands. Here’s a look at its rise to be a retail powerhouse.

caption Old Navy has evolved quite a bit over the years. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Though Gap reversed its decision to spin off its Old Navy brand last week, the brand remains beloved among Americans, outfitting families for nearly three decades.

We took a look at the rise of Old Navy, starting with its founding as a low-cost alternative to Gap and the quirky celebrity-filled ads that propelled it to popularity.

Since its founding as a low-cost alternative to Gap in 1994, Old Navy has evolved into a beloved American brand.

The company skyrocketed in popularity in the late 1990s and 2000s, becoming synonymous with its quirky ad campaigns and low-cost styles for the entire family. From its multi-colored flip flops and its Fourth of July screen-printed T-shirts, Old Navy has solidified itself as a go-to retailer across consumer demographics.

For several years, Old Navy has been Gap’s golden child and top performing brand, so much so that Gap announced plans to spin off the brand into an autonomous company in 2019. However, last week Gap officials announced that it was halting the split, citing “cost and complexity” as the reason for the reversal.

Still, Old Navy remains an integral part of the American retail industry. We took a look at its rise over the years.

Old Navy was founded in 1994 in Colmar, California, with the aim to bring cheaper fashion to the masses.

“We didn’t take ourselves too seriously, and we broke the industry’s rules,” the Gap Inc. corporate page says of its Old Navy brand. “We said fashion didn’t have to be just for rich people – it could be for everyone.”

Old Navy was named after a café and bar in Paris located on Boulevard Saint-Germain, which has since closed.

caption Old Navy in September 1958. source Imagno/Getty Images

It originally started as a Gap Warehouse, which sold overstock and off-season Gap products at a discount before former CEO Mickey Drexler opted to create a new brand.

Drexler was partially inspired due to pressure from competitor Dayton Hudson Corp. — then-owner of Target and Mervyn’s — which had formerly announced plans to create a discount chain that functioned as a cheaper version of Gap.

caption A 13-year-old boy shops with his mother for back to school clothing in the early 2000s. source Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Within just a year, Old Navy had 59 stores around the country. By 1997, the brand became the first retailer to hit $1 billion in annual sales in less than four years.

source Bryan Chan/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Old Navy stores were designed to be significantly larger than Gap stores, in order to provide more of a value-store feel.

In its early days, Old Navy stores were designed to be twice as large as Gap stores, and they had an industrial aesthetic.

Building upon Old Navy’s early success, the company looked to partner with celebrities and build out advertising campaigns.

caption Actress Morgan Fairchild in the Old Navy float during the 1997 Hollywood Christmas Parade in California. source Bob Carey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Before long, the Old Navy name was everywhere.

source Keith Torrie/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Also in 1997, Old Navy began airing the first of its traditionally quirky television commercials, starring fashion editor Carrie Donovan. These would set the tone for campaigns over the decades.

caption Donovan became known as the “Old Navy Lady” and appeared in a total of 42 ads. source Old Navy

In the coming years, Old Navy would feature many popular stars of the time, including twins Tia and Tamera Mowry in a 1999 performance fleece commercial.

source Old Navy

In 2000, Old Navy hit its first bump in the road. The company reported declining sales as a result of a strategy that neglected its over-30 shoppers.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Despite the troubles, Old Navy continued to eye expansion. In 2001, the brand opened 12 stores in Canada.

In 2004, Old Navy celebrated a decade in business.

caption A young girl goes shopping with her mother at Old Navy in the early 2000s. source Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

By then, Old Navy had become known as a one-stop shop for the entire family.

In the mid-2000s, Old Navy continued to raise its profile with the help of celebrities. Stars including Betty White came out en masse to a series of high-profile events helping the brand to elevate its image.

caption Actress Betty White at a nationwide search for Old Navy’s next canine mascot. source E. Charbonneau/WireImage for Ketchum Entertainment Marketing

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson did, too …

… as did Jessica Biel …

… and Arianna Huffington, among others.

caption Ariana Huffington at an Old Navy event in 2001. source Photo by SGranitz/Getty Images

Old Navy also teamed with notables like Mark Wahlberg on charity events like a 2006 effort with the Boys & Girls Club.

In 2005, Old Navy began offering plus sizes, expanding its customer demographic.

Over the course of the early 2000s, Old Navy became the go-to place for items like multi-colored bargain flip flops …

… as well as fun fuzzy socks.

Old Navy has also long been beloved for its Fourth of July apparel.

Old Navy also increased its visibility by sponsoring major cultural events like the American Music Awards.

caption Singer Carly Rae Jepsen wins the Old Navy New Artist of the Year award in 2012. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Old Navy hit another slump as a result of the 2009 financial crisis and recession, joining many other retailers in a period of sales declines.

In 2012, Old Navy appointed Stefan Larsson as president. He has widely been credited with revitalizing the brand.

Larsson used his background at H&M to bring in more fashionable styles similar to the fast-fashion model.

That same year, Old Navy opened its first store in Japan, marking the beginning of a major expansion in Asia.

Old Navy was once again at its peak, leading the way for Gap as its most profitable and successful brand.

In February 2019, Gap announced plans to spin off Old Navy into an independent company.

However, in the subsequent months, Old Navy began to join its sister brands in showing signs of struggle.

source Business Insider/Jessica Tyler

On January 16, Gap announced it would halt its plans to spin off Old Navy, citing “cost and complexity.”

Though Old Navy won’t operate as an autonomous company in the future, it still holds an important place in the hearts of American shoppers.

source Noam Galai/Getty Images

