Can you guess the meaning of these 20th-century slang terms no one uses anymore?

caption The 1950s were a different time. source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Many slang words from the 20th century are obsolete today.

No one calls shoes “earth pads” anymore, and you’d be surprised if someone offered you a “blanket” instead of a sandwich.

Language is constantly changing. New words are slipping into the modern vernacular as cultural phenomena shape the way we speak, and outdated words are falling out of use.

The 20th century had its fair share of slang words and terms that no one uses anymore. Can you guess what these 15 words mean?

What does it mean to get a “wig chop”?

caption A “wig chop.” source t.max / Shutterstock

Teens in the ’50s might have said they were going for a “wig chop” instead of a haircut.

What does it mean to be “made in the shade”?

caption These beachgoers have it made in the shade. source Flickr/CHeitz

These days, “throwing shade” means to disrespect or insult someone. But back in the 1950s, “made in the shade” meant you were on top of the world.

If you’re “agitating the gravel,” what are you doing?

caption A long road. source kavram/Shutterstock

To “agitate the gravel” means leaving or hitting the road.

What are “earth pads”?

caption Earth from space. source Joshua Stevens/NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Reuters

In the ’40s and ’50s, “earth pads” was another way to say shoes.

If you have “gringles,” what do you have?

caption A graduate wears a sign on her cap. source Reuters/Jessica Rinaldi

“Gringles” are worries.

What are “jets”?

caption Taking to the skies. source Mikhail St / Shutterstock

“Jets” are brains or smarts.

If you’re enjoying a “slurg,” what are you drinking?

caption What drink is it? source Shutterstock

A “slurg” is a milkshake.

What is a “blanket”?

caption No, not that kind of blanket. source iStock

A “blanket” was another word for sandwich in the 1950s.

What does “apple butter” mean?

caption Hint: It’s not literal apple butter. source Johannes Simon/Getty Images

“Apple butter” means smooth talk or flattery.

“Cut the gas” means what?

caption A stop sign. source REUTERS/Mark Blinch

To tell someone to “cut the gas” is to tell them to stop talking.

If something “razzes your berries,” what does that mean?

caption Assorted berries. source iStock

This ’50s term means something excites or impresses you.

A “wet rag” is what?

A “wet rag” is a party pooper or someone who is no fun.

If you give someone a “knuckle sandwich,” what are you giving them?

caption Boxers in the ring. source Ethan Miller / Getty Images

A “knuckle sandwich” is an old-fashioned way of saying a punch in the face.

When would you use the word “cat”?

caption Not always for an actual cat. source David Livingston/Getty Images

A “cat” is a cool person. Also known as a “cool cat.”

If someone is your “old lady,” what are they to you?

caption Heidi Klum dressed as an old lady for Halloween. source Mike Coppola/Getty

“Old lady” was a term of endearment for one’s girlfriend or wife.