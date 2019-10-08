Can you guess the meaning of these 20th-century slang terms no one uses anymore?

Talia Lakritz
The 1950s were a different time.

The 1950s were a different time.
Language is constantly changing. New words are slipping into the modern vernacular as cultural phenomena shape the way we speak, and outdated words are falling out of use.

The 20th century had its fair share of slang words and terms that no one uses anymore. Can you guess what these 15 words mean?

What does it mean to get a “wig chop”?

A "wig chop."
Teens in the ’50s might have said they were going for a “wig chop” instead of a haircut.

What does it mean to be “made in the shade”?

These beachgoers have it made in the shade.
These days, “throwing shade” means to disrespect or insult someone. But back in the 1950s, “made in the shade” meant you were on top of the world.

If you’re “agitating the gravel,” what are you doing?

A long road.
To “agitate the gravel” means leaving or hitting the road.

What are “earth pads”?

Earth from space.
In the ’40s and ’50s, “earth pads” was another way to say shoes.

If you have “gringles,” what do you have?

A graduate wears a sign on her cap.
“Gringles” are worries.

What are “jets”?

Taking to the skies.
“Jets” are brains or smarts.

If you’re enjoying a “slurg,” what are you drinking?

What drink is it?
A “slurg” is a milkshake.

What is a “blanket”?

No, not that kind of blanket.
A “blanket” was another word for sandwich in the 1950s.

What does “apple butter” mean?

Hint: It's not literal apple butter.
“Apple butter” means smooth talk or flattery.

“Cut the gas” means what?

A stop sign.
To tell someone to “cut the gas” is to tell them to stop talking.

If something “razzes your berries,” what does that mean?

Assorted berries.
This ’50s term means something excites or impresses you.

A “wet rag” is what?

A “wet rag” is a party pooper or someone who is no fun.

If you give someone a “knuckle sandwich,” what are you giving them?

Boxers in the ring.
A “knuckle sandwich” is an old-fashioned way of saying a punch in the face.

When would you use the word “cat”?

Not always for an actual cat.
A “cat” is a cool person. Also known as a “cool cat.”

If someone is your “old lady,” what are they to you?

Heidi Klum dressed as an old lady for Halloween.
“Old lady” was a term of endearment for one’s girlfriend or wife.