America’s oldest living WWII veteran just turned 112 — and he smokes 12 cigars a day

America’s oldest World War II veteran, and the oldest man in America, turned 112 years old on Friday.

Richard Overton is an Army veteran who served in the South Pacific, including Guam and Iwo Jima.

Overton still smokes 12 cigars, drinks multiple cups of coffee and even whiskey and coke every day.

Born in Austin, Texas, in 1906, Overton is an Army veteran who served in the South Pacific from 1940-1945, including Guam and Iwo Jima, according to USA Today.

After his discharge, he sold furniture in Austin, and later worked in the state Treasurer’s Office.

“I feel fine every day,” Overton said on Thursday, according to the KSN, the local NBC affiliate. “No pain and no aches.”

The oldest man in America will soon celebrate his 112th birthday. Richard Overton spends his days smoking cigars, eating sweets and waving at honking cars from his porch.

Every day, he smokes 12 Tampa Sweet cigars, drinks multiple cups of coffee and Dr. Pepper, the Dallas Morning News reported. He also eats waffles, pancakes, cinnamon rolls, ice cream, peach cobbler, and other sweet foods.

He even drinks whiskey and coke.

“I may drink a little in the evening too with some soda water, but that’s it,” Overton previously told Fox News. “Whiskey’s a good medicine. It keeps your muscles tender.”

In 2017, Overton’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his in-home care, which has raised more than $234,000.

When comedian Steve Harvey asked Overton in 2012 how he has lived so long, Overton said: “Just keep living, don’t die.”