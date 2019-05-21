This cult-favorite Los Angeles nail salon has launched its first nail-art stickers at Target — and they’re all under $8

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Target

I’ve always had a hard time painting my own nails, and I tend to smudge my professional manicures as soon as I leave the salon. But I’ve recently found a foolproof option in Olive & June’s nail-art stickers.

The Los Angeles-based nail-care company has partnered with Target to bring its signature, cutesy aesthetic to the entire country via its Nail Art Stickers. Each pack of 36 nail decals has a summer-ready theme, from the florals of the In Bloom set to the watermelon slices in the Fruit Salad set.

The stickers are super easy to use and affordable, too (each pack of 36 decals is just $7.50). They make even my at-home manicures look good – and that’s saying a lot.

If you have good nails, you are officially “An Adult.”

At least, that’s what goes through my mind whenever I see someone with the perfectly manicured hands I wish I had. But alas, I’m a chronic nail biter with a potent combination of impatience and clumsiness … meaning, my nails are rough around the edges and my polish is smudged and/or chipped most of the time. Judging solely by the state of my manicure, I’d forgive you for assuming I was a pre-teen who just got ahold of her first bottle of polish.

How ironic, then, that a childhood staple – a sticker pack – is the thing I now rely on for the kind of polished, smudge-free manicure that makes me feel like I have my life together. Or at least, makes me look like I do.

All credit goes to Los Angeles-based nail-care empire Olive & June, which recently partnered with Target to launch six limited-edition sheets of nail stickers designed to help you nail the whole nail-art thing with little to no effort. All you do is peel and stick, and voila. Mani magic achieved.

Trust me – if my at-home attempt at nail art looks good, yours definitely will, too.

source Target

Cute, hand-drawn nail designs (think flamingos, flowers, and fruits) are what Olive & June is best known for, as any of its 200,000 Instagram followers will tell you. Previously, this signature look has only been possible for Los Angeles locals or vacationing out-of-towners through the company’s three physical salon locations. But thanks to its newest collaboration, which is shoppable online at Target and at every Target store nationwide as of May 19, Olive & June’s Instagram-chic aesthetic is now available to everyone.

“Our in-salon experiences make our clients happy every time they step inside the salon,” founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle tells Business Insider. “Bringing that happiness to the world and truly delivering beautiful nails to everyone is our ultimate dream. Meeting the at-home girl where she loves to shop in real life – Target! – felt really good as our first step outside of our salons and website.”

Since Target is pretty much synonymous with affordable, each sticker pack clocks in at $7.50 (so, significantly cheaper than paying for a manicure at a salon) and contains an impressive 36 nail-art decals each.

Read more: 6 inexpensive products I use to give myself a salon-grade manicure at home

source Target

The designs are playful and summer-ready, from the delicate floral illustrations of the In Bloom Nail-Art Stickers to the rainbow-colored hearts featured in the Rainbow Bright set. There’s also Lovely Day (flowers and rainbows and four-leaf clovers), Fruit Salad (watermelon slices and strawberries), My BFF Is A Llama (llamas and cacti), and Cabana Crush (palm trees and pineapples). But why choose? Even if you stock up on all six packs – that’s a whopping 216 decals, by the way – it’ll only cost you $45. A small price to pay for limitless un-smudgeable manicures, if you ask me.

“I have Fruit Salad on my nails right now,” Gibson Tuttle says. “It’s the newest, so I like it best right this very moment.” While the founder is partial to the fruity pack, I find myself drawn to the daisy designs featured in the Lovely Day set. On a backdrop of nude nails, the look feels fresh and ’60s-inspired. That’s right: I don’t even apply nail polish before applying the nail art stickers. Does it get any more low key than that?

Next on my to-try list are these green cacti cartoons, which I’ll place on top of hot pink nail polish for a little extra pizzazz.

That being said, there’s no need to change your base color every time you’re ready for a new design. “I am always putting different stickers on my nails with no top coat, so I can trade them in and out without affecting my mani,” says Gibson Tuttle.

If you do like to color-coordinate your nail-art stickers with your polish shade, though, you’re in luck: Cult-favorite polish brand Essie is getting in on the action, too, offering Target customers the opportunity to mix-and-match nail art and polishes like the pros. “We are thrilled to partner with Olive & June and Target to offer a curated assortment of fun, vibrant polishes and stickers, perfect for creating summer nail art,” Greg Hui, VP of marketing for Essie, tells Business Insider.

Read more: The best nail polish remover you can buy

source Target

In Target stores, you’ll find these Essie polishes merchandised alongside the new Olive & June decals, so you don’t even have to think about which polish shade will look best with your favorite watermelon slice nail art. Essie’s Fiji was made to work with the Olive & June pink flamingo stickers, while the dandelion-yellow shade of Essie’s Avant-Garment works with any of the rainbow-hued hearts in the Rainbow Bright pack. “I love Fruit Salad as the pop on a pink, like Essie’s Pinks and Roses,” Gibson Tuttle adds.

This merging of Olive & June and Essie makes creating the perfect at-home mani more effortless than ever before, which is precisely the point, according to Gibson Tuttle. “‘Beautiful Nails For Everyone’ is our dream,” she says. “We are on a mission to introduce women everywhere to their best nail life.”

Take it from this woman – one who’s always been embarrassed of her too-short, not-cute, always-smeared manicures – Olive & June’s nail stickers are key to living your best nail life.