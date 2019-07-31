Olive Garden is bringing back its $100 Pasta Pass that lets you eat unlimited pasta for 8 weeks. Here’s how to snag one.

caption Olive Garden is bringing back its much-coveted Pasta Pass on August 15. source Olive Garden

Olive Garden’s never-ending pasta passes are going on sale on August 15.

In the past, the Pasta Pass entitled diners to unlimited pasta at Olive Garden for eight weeks straight for the cost of $100.

Olive Garden also hinted at a new twist for the program this year.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

On Tuesday, Olive Garden posted a cryptic status across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

The I-Spy-like photos teased the return of the chain’s legendary Never Ending Pasta Pass. In the past, the Pasta Pass allowed diners to unlimited pasta at Olive Garden for eight weeks straight for the cost of $100.

With most dishes at Olive Garden starting at over $10 depending on location, it’s pretty easy to eat your money’s worth. Previous Pasta Pass holders have saved thousands, including an IT worker who saved a total of $2,164.89 with the Pasta Pass in 2018.

Olive Garden previously offered annual Pasta Passes for $300 in 2018.

But it seems like Olive Garden has something new up its sleeve this year.

The chain is embracing a scavenger-hunt-style marketing campaign on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, and the Pasta Pass page on the official Olive Garden website contains nothing but a mysterious riddle that suggests that not all has been revealed.

This year, 24,000 Pasta Passes will go for sale on Thursday, August 15 at 2:00 pm EST. But diners looking to snag one should be prepared to act quickly – in 2018, all 22,000 Passes sold out in less than a minute.